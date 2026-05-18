Gray Media Names Jamie Bremer as General Manager of WFIE in Evansville, Indiana

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Jamie Bremer as the next General Manager of WFIE, the NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, effective immediately.

Jamie is a 13-year veteran of WFIE who has served in a variety of roles across the station. She began her career at WFIE as a Media Executive before transitioning into sales leadership, most recently serving as Director of Sales. She is known as a driving force behind new local direct and digital revenue for the station, bringing a strong focus on strategic partnerships, market development, and client success.

Jamie is also recognized for her passion for building authentic relationships and fostering long-term connections within both the business community and the station team. She serves as President of the board of Tristate Senior Wishes, a local nonprofit, and coaches several area soccer teams. Jamie is a graduate of Oakland City University.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333





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