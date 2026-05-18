Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Earns Maximum 10-Year CCNE Accreditation for MSN Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences announced today that the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Board of Commissioners voted at a recent meeting to grant the maximum 10-year accreditation to the Joyce University Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. The accreditation is effective October 15, 2025, and extends through June 30, 2036.

The CCNE Board determined that the MSN program achieved substantial compliance with all four accreditation standards and found no compliance concerns with respect to any of the key elements. This is the highest possible outcome in the CCNE accreditation process.

CCNE accreditation is a voluntary, peer-reviewed process established by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. It must be earned through rigorous, evidence-based demonstration that a nursing program meets the highest national standards for curriculum, faculty qualifications, institutional resources, student outcomes, and continuous quality improvement. New programs are eligible for a maximum term of five years. The 10-year term is reserved only for established programs that have demonstrated sustained, comprehensive excellence across all four accreditation standards, with no gaps and no concerns.

“This recognition is not the result of any single effort or any single person, it belongs to every faculty member, every staff member, every student, and every clinical partner who poured themselves into building something worth accrediting. We are deeply honored, and profoundly grateful,” said Dr. Tami Rogers, PhD, Dean of Nursing at Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences.

For students enrolled in or considering the Joyce University MSN program, this accreditation provides meaningful assurance. The degree will be recognized by nursing employers, healthcare systems, certifying bodies, and doctoral programs nationwide. Federal financial aid eligibility is protected, and the pathway to advanced study and specialty certification is supported, as many graduate and doctoral programs require applicants to hold degrees from CCNE-accredited institutions.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences’ mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its pre-licensure programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, Joyce University enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

About CCNE

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous, nationally recognized accrediting agency established by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency/fellowship programs in nursing.