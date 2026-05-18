Productized OS Launches Productized MasterClass to Transform Corporate Experience into 7-Figure Startups

Irvine, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productized OS, a leader in helping professionals turn their expertise into sellable startups, is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, the Productized MasterClass. This groundbreaking program is designed to assist corporate professionals in transforming their work experience into successful 7-figure startups, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence.

Hossein Tootoonchy, Founder of Productized OS

The Productized MasterClass offers a comprehensive curriculum that guides participants through the process of identifying their unique skills and experiences, and converting them into a viable business model. By integrating AI technology, the program provides personalized insights and strategies, ensuring that each participant can maximize their potential and achieve significant financial success.

"The launch of the Productized MasterClass marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower professionals," said Hossein Tootoonchy, CEO of Productized OS. "We believe that everyone has the potential to create a successful business, and with the right tools and guidance, they can turn their corporate experience into a thriving startup."

"Our goal is to democratize entrepreneurship by providing access to cutting-edge AI tools and expert mentorship," Tootoonchy added. "This program is not just about building a business; it's about creating a legacy and achieving financial independence."

Participants in the Productized MasterClass will benefit from a blend of online learning modules, interactive workshops, and one-on-one coaching sessions. The program is tailored to meet the needs of busy professionals, offering flexible scheduling and a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Productized OS has a proven track record of helping individuals turn their expertise into profitable ventures. With the introduction of the Productized MasterClass, the company is set to further its impact by equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship in the digital age.

For more information about the Productized MasterClass and how it can help transform your professional experience into a successful startup, visit Productized OS.

About Productized OS

We help professionals turn their expertise into a startup that they can sell for 6-7 figures.

Press Inquiries

Hossein tootoonchy

info@productizedos.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tootoonchy

https://www.productizedos.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=JMH8JaAHc70