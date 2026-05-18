LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 11 to May 15, 2026

Share buyback program

Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from May 11 to May 15, 2026

Paris, May 18, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from May 11 to May 15, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 05/11/26 FR0000065484 10,341 15.9512 XPAR LECTRA 05/11/26 FR0000065484 7,315 15.9481 CEUX LECTRA 05/11/26 FR0000065484 1,405 15.9396 AQEU LECTRA 05/11/26 FR0000065484 1,094 15.9419 TQEX LECTRA 05/12/26 FR0000065484 9,932 15.9962 XPAR LECTRA 05/12/26 FR0000065484 7,306 16.0323 CEUX LECTRA 05/12/26 FR0000065484 1,353 16.0370 AQEU LECTRA 05/12/26 FR0000065484 1,107 16.0353 TQEX LECTRA 05/13/26 FR0000065484 10,303 15.9814 XPAR LECTRA 05/13/26 FR0000065484 7,603 15.9215 CEUX LECTRA 05/13/26 FR0000065484 1,399 15.9124 AQEU LECTRA 05/13/26 FR0000065484 1,142 15.9154 TQEX LECTRA 05/14/26 FR0000065484 7,745 15.9605 CEUX LECTRA 05/14/26 FR0000065484 10,758 15.9496 XPAR LECTRA 05/14/26 FR0000065484 1,442 15.9543 AQEU LECTRA 05/14/26 FR0000065484 1,142 15.9653 TQEX LECTRA 05/15/26 FR0000065484 7,874 16.1007 CEUX LECTRA 05/15/26 FR0000065484 10,971 16.1090 XPAR LECTRA 05/15/26 FR0000065484 1,136 16.1011 TQEX LECTRA 05/15/26 FR0000065484 1,446 16.1009 AQEU TOTAL 102,814 15.9956





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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