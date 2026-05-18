Westgate Resorts Celebrates $28 Million Investment at Westgate Branson Woods Resort with New Attractions and Future Water Park to Open in 2027

BRANSON, Mo., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts today announced the opening of two new family-friendly attractions at Westgate Branson Woods Resort and the groundbreaking of a new resort water park.









The announcements are part of more than $28 million in investments made at the resort, including new amenities and extensive room renovations.

Now open, Bear Trail Mini Golf offers guests an immersive, nature-inspired course designed for all ages, while the Ozark Fun House Experience introduces a dynamic indoor entertainment destination featuring interactive games, creative spaces, and hands-on activities for families. Together, the new attractions expand the resort’s on-property experiences and provide new ways for guests to play, explore, and reconnect.

Westgate also commemorated the groundbreaking of River Country Water Park, an exciting new addition scheduled to open in late 2027. Once completed, the water park will significantly enhance the resort’s amenity lineup and serve as a signature attraction for future family vacations in Branson. The water park will feature a custom themed 42-foot tall central water feature with a 600-gallon tipping bucket at the top, two thrill slides and two children’s slides all sitting in a eight inch pool of water with zero entry access and bubblers for infants in the pool.

“Our continued investment in the Branson community reflects our commitment to evolving our resorts in ways that create lasting value for our Owners and unforgettable memories for our guests,” said Jim Gissy, Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Resorts. “From exciting new attractions to refreshed accommodations and future developments like River Country Water Park, we are focused on ensuring Westgate Branson Woods Resort remains a destination families look forward to returning to year after year.”

In addition to the new attractions, Westgate’s multi-year investment includes renovations to guest rooms across several buildings, delivering updated interiors and modern comforts throughout the property. These enhancements complement the resort’s 145-acre wooded setting while aligning with the expectations of today’s travelers. Last year all 76 units in the resort’s Building 1000 complex were fully renovated.

Located just minutes from Branson’s world-famous entertainment district, Westgate Branson Woods Resort continues to evolve as a premier family destination, blending natural beauty with expanded amenities and year-round activities. The latest developments underscore Westgate Resorts’ broader strategy of reinvesting in its portfolio to support long-term growth, guest satisfaction, and sustained community presence in key vacation markets.

In the past year, the company announced a partnership with Choice Hotels®, created a new timeshare brand – VI Resorts by Westgate -- following the company’s 44 destination international expansion, opened River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, and partnered with Chuck E. Cheese to create the one-of-a-kind Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience at Westgate Vacation Villas and Town Center Resorts in Kissimmee, Fla.

For more information, visit WestgateResorts.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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