New York, USA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myasthenia Gravis Market Set to Surpass USD 16 Billion by 2036, Fueled by Rising Diagnosed Prevalence and Wave of Targeted Biologic Approvals | DelveInsight

The myasthenia gravis market size reached approximately USD 6 billion in 2025 across the 7MM and is growing at a robust CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth is being underpinned by surging diagnosed prevalence, a rapidly evolving pipeline of targeted therapies, including Immunovant/Roivant Sciences’ IMVT-1402, Cartesian Therapeutics’ Descartes-08, Novartis’ FABHALTA, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease’s Gefurulimab, RemeGen/Vor Bio’s Telitacicept, and others.

Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that several emerging therapies are poised to redefine the autoimmune treatment landscape through differentiated mechanisms, improved safety, and enhanced patient convenience. Among these, IMVT-1402 stands out as a strategically significant FcRn inhibitor candidate with the potential to establish a new benchmark by combining strong efficacy with a favorable safety profile, factors considered essential for long-term success in autoimmune indications.

On the other hand, Iptacopan’s oral administration and broad applicability across complement-mediated disorders could help it secure a differentiated position in the gMG market, particularly among patients inadequately managed with existing therapies. Additionally, Singh emphasized that remibrutinib’s convenient oral dosing and targeted, steroid-sparing approach may strengthen its appeal if clinical outcomes remain favorable. Meanwhile, Descartes-08 is viewed as a potentially transformative therapy in autoimmune neurology, with the capability to address the growing demand for safer, more durable, and patient-centric treatment options.

Find out how common generalized myasthenia gravis is @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/myasthenia-gravis-market

Key Epidemiological Findings from the Myasthenia Gravis Report

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis reveals a significant and growing patient burden across the 7MM:

~300,000 total diagnosed prevalent myasthenia gravis cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025

total diagnosed prevalent myasthenia gravis cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025 ~140,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis were reported in the United States alone in 2025.

diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis were reported in the United States alone in 2025. In the US, the anti-AChR Ab (+ve) category accounts for the highest number of generalized MG (gMG) cases at 76,500 , followed by anti-MuSK Ab (+ve) with 4,500 cases, and the double seronegative group accounting for ~ 9,000 cases

, followed by anti-MuSK Ab (+ve) with cases, and the double seronegative group accounting for ~ cases Gender disparities persist: In the US, females accounted for approximately 81,000 cases versus 54,000 cases in males in 2025

cases versus cases in males in 2025 By the MGFA severity classification in the US, mild generalized disease constitutes the largest share at ~43% of all diagnosed cases in 2025

of all diagnosed cases in 2025 In Japan, MGFA Class II recorded the highest case count at 16,000 , followed by Class I with 13,000 cases

, followed by Class I with cases The rising prevalence is attributed to advancements in diagnostic techniques, an aging global population, environmental influences, hereditary risk factors, and increased disease awareness





Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Segmentation

The myasthenia gravis patient pool analysis section provides insights into the historical and current myasthenia gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The myasthenia gravis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology

Download the sample page to understand myasthenia gravis prevalence by country @ Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology Forecast

Key Factors Driving the Myasthenia Gravis Market Growth

Growing geriatric population leading to increase in MG market: The aging global population is contributing to the rise in MG cases, as the disease often manifests in older adults. Around 70K diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis occurred in the age group 65 years and above in 7MM in 2025, due to increased autoimmune susceptibility and improved diagnostics, leading to greater detection and accumulation in older patients. This demographic shift is expanding the patient base and increasing the need for effective treatments.

The aging global population is contributing to the rise in MG cases, as the disease often manifests in older adults. Around 70K diagnosed prevalent cases of myasthenia gravis occurred in the age group 65 years and above in 7MM in 2025, due to increased autoimmune susceptibility and improved diagnostics, leading to greater detection and accumulation in older patients. This demographic shift is expanding the patient base and increasing the need for effective treatments. Improved diagnosis & awareness increasing myasthenia gravis patient pool, which further boosts market: Greater physician awareness, better antibody testing (AChR, MuSK, LRP4), and access to electrodiagnostic tools have increased detection rates. Historically underdiagnosed mild or ocular cases are now more frequently identified.

Greater physician awareness, better antibody testing (AChR, MuSK, LRP4), and access to electrodiagnostic tools have increased detection rates. Historically underdiagnosed mild or ocular cases are now more frequently identified. Advancements in biologic myasthenia gravis therapies driving MG market growth: A range of targeted therapies has transformed the myasthenia gravis treatment market, including Neonatal Fc Receptor (FcRn) inhibitors like RYSTIGGO, VYVGART, VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA, IMAAVY; complement inhibitors such as SOLIRIS and ULTOMIRIS, and the Complement C5 inhibitor ZILBRYSQ. These advances reflect a shift toward precision immunotherapy and improved patient outcomes.

A range of targeted therapies has transformed the myasthenia gravis treatment market, including like RYSTIGGO, VYVGART, VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA, IMAAVY; such as SOLIRIS and ULTOMIRIS, and the ZILBRYSQ. These advances reflect a shift toward precision immunotherapy and improved patient outcomes. Shifting myasthenia gravis treatment paradigms propelling MG market growth: The focus of treatment is shifting from short-term symptom control to restoring long-term immune balance by targeting antibody production and B-cell activity. This evolving approach, seen across autoimmune diseases, is driving innovation in the myasthenia gravis clinical trial, with candidates like RNA CAR T-cell therapy (Descartes-08), dual complement inhibitors (pozelimab + cemdisiran), and BLyS/APRIL pathway blockers (telitacicept) reflecting this myasthenia gravis market trend.

The focus of treatment is shifting from short-term symptom control to restoring long-term immune balance by targeting antibody production and B-cell activity. This evolving approach, seen across autoimmune diseases, is driving innovation in the myasthenia gravis clinical trial, with candidates like (Descartes-08), (pozelimab + cemdisiran), and (telitacicept) reflecting this myasthenia gravis market trend. Robust myasthenia gravis clinical trial activity is expected to boost market growth: The myasthenia gravis treatment pipeline is robust and expanding, with numerous therapies in development across different stages. Key investigational drugs in clinical trials include IMVT-1402 (Immunovant/Roivant Sciences), Cladribine capsules (Merck KGaA), Remibrutinib (Novartis), Gefurulimab (Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease), Iptacopan (FABHALTA) (Novartis), Pozelimab + Cemdisiran (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Descartes-08 (Cartesian Therapeutics), KYV-101 (Kyverna Therapeutics), Claseprubart (DNTH103) (Dianthus Therapeutics), NMD670 (NMDP-01) (NMD Pharma), IM-101 (ImmunAbs), and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis

The therapeutic landscape has evolved significantly with the introduction of targeted biologics that enable more precise intervention in underlying disease pathways.

Regulatory-approved therapies such as IMAAVY, RYSTIGGO, ZILBRYSQ, VYVGART, and ULTOMIRIS highlight a transition toward complement inhibition and FcRn blockade, targeting core disease mechanisms rather than relying solely on broad immunosuppression.

highlight a transition toward complement inhibition and FcRn blockade, targeting core disease mechanisms rather than relying solely on broad immunosuppression. In a notable recent development, UCB's CHMP received a positive opinion in March 2026 for the pre-filled pen version of zilucoplan (ZILBRYSQ), further improving patient convenience and expanding its commercial footprint across Europe.

received a positive opinion in March 2026 for the pre-filled pen version of zilucoplan (ZILBRYSQ), further improving patient convenience and expanding its commercial footprint across Europe. The current myasthenia gravis market is largely led by argenx and UCB , supported by robust product portfolios and growing leadership in targeted immunotherapy.

, supported by robust product portfolios and growing leadership in targeted immunotherapy. Looking ahead, the myasthenia gravis therapeutics market is expected to expand further with emerging candidates such as IMVT-1402, Descartes-08, and remibrutinib , each designed to address distinct immune pathways, including FcRn blockade, CAR-T cell therapy, and BTK inhibition .

, each designed to address distinct immune pathways, including . Currently, more than 10 therapies are in late-stage development (Phase III), while an additional five therapies are progressing through Phase II clinical trials. The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is expected to significantly accelerate market growth.

Learn more about why FcRn inhibitors are disrupting the MG market @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trial Analysis

The myasthenia gravis pipeline is among the most active in rare neuromuscular disorders, with several transformative candidates in late-stage clinical development:

Immunovant/Roivant Sciences’ IMVT-1402: Next-generation FcRn blocker targeting broader patient populations. As per the company’s 2025 report, top-line results from the IMVT-1402 study are anticipated to be reported in 2027, marking a key milestone in the clinical development timeline for this investigational therapy.

Next-generation FcRn blocker targeting broader patient populations. As per the company’s 2025 report, top-line results from the IMVT-1402 study are anticipated to be reported in 2027, marking a key milestone in the clinical development timeline for this investigational therapy. Cartesian Therapeutics’ Descartes-08: A CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19-positive B cells. In November 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics reported that enrollment is on track in the Phase III AURORA trial evaluating Descartes-08 in participants with myasthenia gravis.

A CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19-positive B cells. In November 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics reported that enrollment is on track in the Phase III AURORA trial evaluating Descartes-08 in participants with myasthenia gravis. Novartis’ FABHALTA (Iptacopan): A complement factor B inhibitor in late-stage development, targeting the alternative complement pathway. The drug is marketed as FABHALTA and has already been approved for use in another indication. Novartis plans to submit Phase III data for gMG by 2027.

A complement factor B inhibitor in late-stage development, targeting the alternative complement pathway. The drug is marketed as FABHALTA and has already been approved for use in another indication. Novartis plans to submit Phase III data for gMG by 2027. Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease’s Gefurulimab: An anti-C5 albumin-binding humanized bispecific VHH antibody optimized for subcutaneous delivery. According to the latest pipeline updates, gefrulimab has entered the regulatory review phase, with its first major market submission already completed, marking it as a prospective new competitor in the generalized myasthenia gravis treatment landscape.

An anti-C5 albumin-binding humanized bispecific VHH antibody optimized for subcutaneous delivery. According to the latest pipeline updates, gefrulimab has entered the regulatory review phase, with its first major market submission already completed, marking it as a prospective new competitor in the generalized myasthenia gravis treatment landscape. RemeGen/Vor Bio’s Telitacicept: A novel fusion protein designed to neutralize key B-cell-stimulating factors in autoimmune diseases. It has already received regulatory approval in China for gMG, marking a significant milestone as the first therapeutic globally to target both BLyS and APRIL in this indication.

A novel fusion protein designed to neutralize key B-cell-stimulating factors in autoimmune diseases. It has already received regulatory approval in China for gMG, marking a significant milestone as the first therapeutic globally to target both BLyS and APRIL in this indication. Novartis’ Remibrutinib: A selective BTK inhibitor addressing upstream B-cell activation in gMG. Novartis’s recent report reported that regulatory submission is expected no earlier than 2028.

As per Singh, the 7MM Myasthenia Gravis market is poised for sustained growth during 2022–2036, driven by the launch of first-in-class therapies, improving diagnostic and testing capabilities, and increasing disease awareness. By 2036, Singh said, VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA is projected to generate the highest revenue among all available therapies across the 7MM, reflecting strong physician uptake and growing preference for targeted treatment approaches. Meanwhile, Japan continues to emerge as a resilient and increasingly competitive market for myasthenia gravis therapies.

Discover more about upcoming myasthenia gravis drug launches @ Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trials

Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Myasthenia Gravis Market CAGR 9.1% Myasthenia Gravis Market Size in 2025 USD 6 Billion Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies Immunovant, Roivant Sciences, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Kyverna Therapeutics, Dianthus Therapeutics, NMD Pharma, ImmunAbs, UCB, Johnson & Johnson, argenx, Amgen, and others Key Myasthenia Gravis Therapies IMVT-1402, Cladribine capsules, Remibrutinib, Gefurulimab, Iptacopan (FABHALTA), Pozelimab + Cemdisiran, Descartes-08, NMD670 (NMDP-01), IM-101, IMAAVY, RYSTIGGO, ZILBRYSQ, VYVGART, ULTOMIRIS, and others

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Report

Myasthenia Gravis Patient Population Forecast

Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Market Size

Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Analysis

Myasthenia Gravis Market Size and Trends

Myasthenia Gravis Market Opportunity

Myasthenia Gravis Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about which therapy class will dominate MG by 2036, visit @ Myasthenia Gravis Medication

Table of Contents

1 Myasthenia Gravis Market Key Insights 2 Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Introduction 3 Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Myasthenia Gravis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Myasthenia Gravis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Types of Myasthenia Gravis 6.3 Clinical Manifestations 6.4 Etiology 6.5 Risk Factors 6.6 Symptoms 6.7 Pathophysiology 6.8 Biomarkers 6.9 Diagnosis 6.10 Treatment and Management 6.11 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.2.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis 8.2.2 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification 8.2.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis 8.2.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis 8.2.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the US 8.4.2 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis by MGFA Classification in the US 8.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the US 8.4.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the US 8.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of gMG by Antibody Serology in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Myasthenia Gravis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Myasthenia Gravis Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Drugs 10.2 Rozanolixizumab-noli (RYSTIGGO): UCB 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.2.5.1 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Zilucoplan (ZILBRYSQ): UCB 10.4 Nipocalimab-aahu (IMAAVY): Johnson & Johnson 10.5 Ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS): Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease 10.6 Efgartigimod alfa-fcab (VYVGART): Argenx 10.7 Efgartigimod alfa and Hyaluronidase-qvfc (VYVGART HYTRULO/VYVDURA): Argenx List to be continued in the final report… 11 Emerging Myasthenia Gravis Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 11.2 IMVT-1402: Immunovant/Roivant Sciences 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development Activity 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Cladribine (MAVENCLAD): Merck KGaA 11.4 Remibrutinib: Novartis 11.5 Gefurulimab: Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease 11.6 Iptacopan (FABHALTA): Novartis 11.7 Pozelimab + Cemdisiran: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.8 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics 11.9 KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics 11.1 Claseprubart (DNTH103): Dianthus Therapeutics 11.11 NMD670 (NMDP-01): NMD Pharma 11.12 IM-101: ImmunAbs 11.13 Cladribine (MAVENCLAD): Merck KGaA List to be continued in the final report… 12 Myasthenia Gravis Market – 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Myasthenia Gravis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by RoA in the 7 MM 12.7 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by MoA in the 7 MM 12.8 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.9 The United States Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis in the US 12.9.2 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by RoA in the US 12.9.3 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by MoA in the US 12.9.4 Market Size of Myasthenia Gravis by Therapies in the US 12.10 EU4 and the UK Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 12.11 Japan Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views on Myasthenia Gravis 13.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 14 Myasthenia Gravis Market Unmet Needs 15 Myasthenia Gravis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Reimbursement Scenario in gMG 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Methodology

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