Valstybės investicinis kapitalas, UAB: Dividend Decision

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas, UAB announces that the company's shareholder has decided to allocate EUR 18,805 for dividends. The remaining share of the profit available for distribution, amounting to EUR 3,742,244 will be allocated to the legal reserve.

This decision follows the Resolution No. 357 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania dated May 13, 2026 “Regarding the Dividends Payable by UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas for Shares Owned by the State”. This Resolution authorized the Ministry of Finance to decide in 2026 to allocate 0.5 percent of the company’s profit available for distribution for the 2025 financial year to dividends.

Enclosed:

Approved distribution of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB profit (loss) for the year 2025.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 656 03356

E-mail: info@vika.lt

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