Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program Opens U.S. Applications for 2026-2027 Planting Season

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the opening of applications in the U.S. for the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program’s 2026-2027 planting season.

Since 2005, the program has partnered with more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations and government agencies across the company’s U.S. operating areas. In 2023, the program surpassed the milestone of donating more than 5 million trees to U.S. partners and expanded internationally, launching a similar program in Scotland, where the company also operates.

“For more than two decades, our Tree Grant Program has reflected our long-term commitment to the communities and environments where we live and work,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer. “Each planting season builds on that legacy, expanding access to green space, supporting restoration efforts and partnering with organizations that are making a meaningful difference on the ground. We’re proud to continue growing this program alongside our partners and investing in projects that will benefit communities for years to come.”

The program is open to U.S.-based nonprofit organizations and government agencies in Alaska, Louisiana and Texas, where Apache Corporation has operations. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one-, three- or five-gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and provide ongoing care and maintenance.

Last season, Apache donated more than 16,000 trees to 14 nonprofit partner organizations, supporting diverse reforestation and conservation efforts. The program continued to expand through partnerships with organizations such as the City of Houston, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Hermann Park Conservancy, Keep San Angelo Beautiful and Medical Center Health System Foundation in Odessa.

For more information and to apply for the 2026-2027 Apache Tree Grant Program, visit www.apachelovestrees.com and submit an application by the July 31, 2026, deadline.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache’s parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website www.apacorp.com.

About Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program

Founded in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program is a philanthropic initiative of Apache Corporation that donates trees to nonprofits and government entities in the company’s operational areas. The program focuses on grants that support large-scale conservation, protection of habitats for wildlife and native species, as well as the restoration and enhancement of public greenspaces. This award-winning environmental stewardship initiative has provided more than 5 million trees to over 1,000 qualified partners in the U.S. In addition to the development and improvement of public parks and greenspaces, community partners often request trees to support a broad range of conservation efforts, including preservation of natural habitats and reforestation. To learn more about the program, visit www.apachelovestrees.com.

Contacts

Media: (713) 296-7276 | media@apachecorp.com

Website: www.apacorp.com

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