GLOB UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Globant S.A. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Globant S.A.'s (NYSE: GLOB) risk disclosures during the period from February 15, 2024 through August 14, 2025. A securities class action has been filed alleging GLOB shareholders were harmed by materially inadequate disclosures. Find out if you qualify to recover your GLOB losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

GLOB shares fell from $210.17 to $66.46, a total decline exceeding $143 per share (68%). The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in Its SEC Filings

In its February 2024 Annual Report (Form 20-F), Globant made several affirmative representations about the health of its workforce and delivery strategy. The Company stated that "[a] key element of our strategy is to expand our delivery footprint" and that it would "continue to focus on expanding our global delivery footprint to gain access to additional pools of talent." Separately, the filing declared: "People are one of our most valuable assets. Attracting and retaining the right employees is critical to the success of our business."

The Company also highlighted employee retention as "one of our main priorities and a key driver of operational efficiency and productivity," noting it sought to retain talent through "cutting-edge projects," "flexible work," and "non-traditional benefits."

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The lawsuit challenges these disclosures as materially incomplete. Specifically, the complaint contends that while Globant was publicly celebrating its talent strategy, the Company had already:

Frozen employee wages in Mexico and Argentina in late 2023, amounting to effective pay cuts given double-digit inflation in both countries

Triggered widespread employee unrest that degraded client service quality across Latin American operations

Experienced client defections and project cancellations driven by declining service standards and above-market hourly rates in Brazil

Failed to integrate the Iteris acquisition, with former Iteris employees never receiving promised salary and benefit increases

Begun reducing team members staffed on Latin American projects in an effort to retain remaining clients





Speak with an attorney about whether Globant's disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect the Company

The complaint highlights that Globant's risk factor language discussed talent retention and delivery expansion in aspirational terms without disclosing that specific, concrete problems were already undermining both. As alleged, generic statements about the importance of "attracting and retaining" employees cannot substitute for disclosing that wages had been frozen across two of the Company's largest markets, that a major acquisition was failing to integrate, and that client relationships were actively deteriorating.

The Computer Trade Association formally petitioned Globant's CEO for urgent salary increases, as alleged in the complaint. Workers reportedly claimed the Company blocked unionization efforts. None of these developments appeared in Globant's public disclosures.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company tells investors it prioritizes talent retention while simultaneously freezing wages during a period of high inflation, the gap between disclosure and reality raises serious questions," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 23, 2026

Submit your information to evaluate your GLOB recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GLOB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its Latin American operations, its talent retention strategy, and the success of its regional expansion, while concealing wage freezes, client defections, and a failing acquisition in Brazil. When the true state was revealed across three corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Globant allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 15, 2024 to August 14, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 20, 2025, May 15, 2025, and August 14, 2025, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171