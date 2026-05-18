Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 22, 2026 in LKQ Corporation Lawsuit - LKQ

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) to contact the firm. Those who purchased LKQ securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LKQ shareholders absorbed cumulative per-share declines of $7.28, $5.53, $4.87, and $6.88 across four separate corrective disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 22, 2026.

February 27, 2023: The $2.1 Billion Acquisition Announcement

LKQ announced a definitive agreement to acquire Uni-Select for approximately $2.1 billion, including its U.S. subsidiary FinishMaster. The company represented the deal carried "minimal integration risk" and would "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth." What investors were not told, the lawsuit contends, is that FinishMaster was already losing key customers.

July 27, 2023: Management Publicly Commits to $55 Million in Synergies

On the Q2 2023 earnings call, management expressed being "highly confident" in achieving $55 million of cost synergies over three years. The complaint alleges that by this date, with the acquisition closing days later on August 1, defendants had full visibility into FinishMaster's deteriorating customer base yet said nothing.

April 23, 2024: First Guidance Cut and CEO Departure

LKQ surprised the market by cutting fiscal 2024 guidance, attributing the reduction to slowing North American demand. The company simultaneously announced CEO Dominick Zarcone's departure. LKQ stock fell $7.28 per share, or 14.9%. Yet defendants reassured investors the deal "was the right thing to do long term" and that "additional synergies" had been uncovered.

July 25, 2024: Second Revenue Miss Deepens Concerns

LKQ missed the reduced revenue targets set just one quarter earlier and further lowered fiscal year guidance. Shares dropped another $5.53, or 12.4%. As alleged in the action, management again attributed weakness to broad demand trends rather than disclosing FinishMaster's customer attrition.

October 24, 2024: FinishMaster Customer Losses Finally Disclosed

The company admitted that FinishMaster had been losing major customers to competitors, with losses beginning "pre-acquisition or pre-closing." This revelation, the filing states, contradicted over a year of public statements portraying the integration as on track.

April 24, 2025: $200 Million Revenue Shortfall Revealed

LKQ's Wholesale North America segment missed quarterly revenue targets by approximately $200 million and EBITDA margin targets by $24 million. Shares fell $4.87, or 11.6%.

July 24, 2025: Continued Margin Deterioration Confirmed

The company reported another EBITDA miss of approximately $20 million, with an 11% year-over-year margin decline driven by competitors undercutting LKQ on price. Shares dropped $6.88, or 17.8%.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

February 2023: Acquisition announced with assurances of "minimal integration risk" while customer losses were allegedly already occurring

August 2023: Acquisition closes; defendants gain full access to FinishMaster's financial and operational records

October 2023: Management discusses FinishMaster customer trends publicly but allegedly omits material customer losses

February 2024: Defendants state integration is "ahead of schedule" while allegedly concealing ongoing attrition

April 2024: First guidance reduction partially lifts the veil on North American weakness

October 2024: Company finally admits customer losses predated the acquisition closing

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises serious questions about the gap between what was known internally and what was shared with the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by June 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: When did LKQ Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 27, 2023 to July 23, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures beginning April 23, 2024 and continuing through July 24, 2025, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did LKQ stock drop? A: Shares suffered four separate declines of $7.28 (14.9%), $5.53 (12.4%), $4.87 (11.6%), and $6.88 (17.8%) as concealed problems with the FinishMaster acquisition were progressively revealed.

Q: Who is eligible to join the LKQ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LKQ stock or securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares? Can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171