HUANUO Debuts FlowLift™ Pro Monitor Arms at DreamHack Atlanta 2026 to Redefine Ergonomic Gaming Setups

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUANUO, a global leader in ergonomic solutions for office and gaming, today announces that it has debuted a new FlowLift™ Pro series of monitor arms at DreamHack Atlanta 2026 to address the growing needs of gaming ergonomics. The series integrates four innovative technologies to address common pain points in monitor arm use, including screen sagging, durability, adjustability, and setup friction, bringing a professional ergonomic experience to gamers and content creators.

FlowLift™ Pro Monitor Arm: Engineered for Gaming Ergonomics

HUANUO’s new FlowLift™ Pro series is engineered around four key technology innovations, individually addressing some of the biggest pain points in monitor arms today:

Gas spring leakage and performance degradation → addressed by MechaSpring™ , a purely mechanical arm system designed for long-term durability.

, a purely mechanical arm system designed for long-term durability. Screen sagging and difficult adjustments → addressed by LockSteady™ , which keeps the monitor firmly in place while enabling smooth, one-finger repositioning without disrupting gameplay.

, which keeps the monitor firmly in place while enabling smooth, one-finger repositioning without disrupting gameplay. Lack of visibility when adjusting tension → addressed by PrecisionView™ , which provides a clear visual indicator for precise setup and tension control.

, which provides a clear visual indicator for precise setup and tension control. Setting up or removing a monitor can be slow and inconvenient → InstaMount™ enables a seamless, click-on and click-off experience for quick installation and removal.





These features combine to deliver an experience built for how gamers actually play, providing e-sports equipment that enhances their experience through faster and easier adjustment, letting them quickly pull the screen closer during key moments, rearrange setups as required to meet specific objectives, or even just reclaim desk space at the end of the match.

FlowLift™ Pro is compatible with screens up to 32 inches and 19.8 lbs, with a hidden panel to hide wires, support for dual C-clamp and grommet mounting, and a polished design for a sleek and minimal profile suited to multiple styles and setups. Whether in a twitch-based teamfight, a cozy adventure, or the depths of a spreadsheet, FlowLift™ Pro delivers long-lasting performance and easy ergonomic adjustments at a game-breaking value.

Lifting Gamers at Dreamhack Atlanta 2026 to New Heights

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 was the perfect venue to debut the FlowLift™ Pro, as it aligns with gamers’ need for quick adjustments and comfort during intense gameplay. While ergonomics is often linked to productivity, gamers also rely on comfort, posture, and setup control to stay focused during long sessions. Their performance-driven needs require purpose-built gaming ergonomic solutions, and the FlowLift™ Pro offers the flexibility, speed, and comfort that gamers demand. Even the name of the new series highlights the gamer-centric utility, lifting their ergonomic experience without interfering with the game’s flow — or their performance in it.

Through real-world desk setups integrated with other HUANUO products like standing desks and ergonomic chairs, attendees were given the opportunity to test and adjust them to match their own gaming styles. These immersive, hands-on demonstrations quickly became a crowd favorite, drawing strong foot traffic, enthusiastic hands-on trials, and on-site purchase interest throughout the event.





To bring the same split-second precision seen on the IEM Atlanta 2026 stage straight to the attendees, HUANUO hosted a Laser Precision Challenge alongside an energetic Spin-to-Win event. The challenge tasked players with adjusting the FlowLift™ Pro to perfectly line up laser points on a target, allowing them to experience firsthand how pro-level gear precision supports peak gaming performance. Adding to the hype, a grand HUANUO giveaway gave lucky attendees the chance to win a full gaming setup, including the newly launched FlowLift™ Pro.

“Gamers spend hours in highly focused, performance-driven environments, yet their ergonomic needs are often overlooked. With FlowLift™ Pro, we wanted to bring serious ergonomic engineering into gaming setups — making screen adjustment smoother, support more stable, and comfort easier to achieve without disrupting the flow of play. It is not just a monitor arm, but a 'performance partner' for gamers.” - Henry Lyu, Founder and CEO of HUANUO.





FlowLift™ Pro is now available on Amazon nationwide and HUANUO’s website. Customers can buy the FlowLift™ Pro single monitor arm now, while the dual monitor arm will be available starting June 1.

Use code OFORSXRF at checkout on Amazon to save up to 50% on the FlowLift™ Pro.

For more information on FlowLift™ Pro, please visit the HUANUO Official Website, shop on Amazon, or the TikTok Shop.

About HUANUO

Launched in 2019, HUANUO is a fast-growing pioneer in ergonomic products across all applications from productivity to gaming, enhancing your comfort, performance, and well-being. Each product is thoughtfully designed and easily adjustable to promote optimal posture, better health, and lasting comfort. From monitor arms that move as fluidly as your gameplay to desk setups that adapt to every playstyle, HUANUO merges engineering excellence with design flair to deliver next-level ergonomic gear for today’s gamers and creators.

Recognized by Red Dot, iF Design Awards, and Muse Design Award, certified by the IEA and ACA, and trusted by a global community of over 10 million users, HUANUO continues to redefine what it means to work well and play better.

For more information, please visit https://www.huanuo.com or contact us via email at marketing@huanuo.com.

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