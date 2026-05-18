SES UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts SES AI Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 26, 2026. Investors who purchased SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

SES shares collapsed 36.8%, a loss of $0.63 per share, after the Company disclosed that logistics constraints delayed $1.5 million in Q4 shipments and issued 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million, falling far short of the $51.67 million Wall Street expected.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the Court to represent the entire class. In the SES AI case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of SES securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026. The Court will select the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

There is no minimum loss threshold to apply for lead plaintiff in the SES AI action

Lead plaintiffs have direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and selection of lead counsel

Being appointed lead plaintiff does not increase or decrease your individual recovery compared to absent class members

Lead plaintiff representation is provided on a contingency basis with no out-of-pocket costs

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff by June 26, 2026 may still participate in any future recovery as absent class members

A group of investors may jointly apply to serve as lead plaintiff if their combined losses are the largest





Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 26, 2026 deadline passes, the Court will review competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. This process typically takes several weeks. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, and the litigation proceeds with consolidated amended pleadings. Absent class members need take no action during this period.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased SES securities during the Class Period but do not seek lead plaintiff appointment retain full rights as absent class members. No action is required to preserve your claim. If the case results in a settlement or judgment, absent class members will receive notice and an opportunity to submit a claim.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the SES AI case, the Court will evaluate which applicant can most effectively represent investors who purchased shares while the Company allegedly promoted phantom deals and circular revenue arrangements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: What do SES investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 26, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 26, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.