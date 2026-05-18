MRED Announces Potential Disruption to Listing Data Feeds to Zillow Group

LISLE, Ill., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces that it will suspend property listing data feeds to Zillow Group websites, including Zillow.com and Trulia.com, unless Zillow cures its violation of its license agreements and MRED’s rules by Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at midnight CDT. MRED reserves the right to terminate Zillow’s license based on Zillow’s material breach of its license agreements by suppressing display of listings on its websites.

"The rules of this MLS exist to protect every participating broker and every consumer who relies on a complete and accurate picture of the market," said Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED. "Those rules apply equally to every participant, regardless of the size of their audience or the reach of their platform. MRED enforces its rules consistently and fairly, and hopes that Zillow returns to operating consistent with its longstanding agreements with MRED."

Two weeks ago, Zillow notified MRED of its intention to exclude display of certain listings submitted by MRED participating brokers based on the lawful marketing practices of those brokers. MRED notified Zillow that those exclusions violated its license agreements and asked Zillow to cure those violations.

MRED notified Zillow that its compliance window closes on Tuesday May 19 at midnight. MRED will not suspend Zillow’s data feed if it brings its websites into compliance.

If Zillow’s IDX and VOW data feeds are interrupted, MRED listings will continue to be published on thousands of compliant consumer-facing websites.

In response, Zillow filed a federal lawsuit, but Zillow has not yet responded to MRED’s requests that Zillow display all MRED listings in a manner consistent with Zillow’s IDX and VOW licenses and MRED’s rules by making all MRED listings that are active and authorized for distribution visible on Zillow’s platforms.

If the IDX and VOW data feed suspension is necessary, that action will not affect listings populated in ShowingTime or dotLoop.

The choice to comply with MRED’s reasonable IDX and VOW rules – and avoid feed interruption – is Zillow’s to make. MRED hopes that Zillow makes the right choice, for the sake of all of MRED’s brokers, agents, sellers, buyers and the rest of the MLS marketplace that relies on an orderly system of cooperation.

About Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED)

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit www.mredllc.com.

All real estate professionals interested in joining MRED's services may contact MRED at Access@MREDLLC.com.