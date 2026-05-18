PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q4 2025-2026 SALES UP 0.4% TO €64.7M

Press Release

Lesquin, May 18, 2026, 6:00 PM

Q4 2025-2026 SALES UP 0.4% TO €64.7M

SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025-2026 ALMOST STABLE AT 284,5 M€

OUTPERFORMANCE OF BIGBEN AUDIO-VIDEO/TELCO





OUTLOOK 2026-2027

RESTRUCTURING OF NACON





Lesquin, May 18, 2026, Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the "Company") today announced its consolidated sales for fiscal year 2025-2026 (period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026).

IFRS – M€ 2025/26



2024/25



% Change



Sales 1st quarter (April – June) 56.5 57.9 -2.4% 2nd quarter (July – September) 79.0 78.0 +1.3% 3rd Quarter (October-December)



84.4



87.7



-3.8%



4th Quarter (January – March) (1) 64,7 64.4 +0,4% Nacon Gaming 36.6 38.0 -3.8% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 28.1 26.4 +6.5% Total 12 months (April-March) (1) 284,5 288.0 -1.2% Nacon Gaming 160,8 167.9 -4.3% Bigben Audio-Video / Telco 123.7 120.0 +3.0%

(1) Unaudited figures





Increase in Q4 2025-2026 sales

Nacon recorded a slight decrease in sales for Q4 2025-2026, to €36.6M.

Games segment sales for the quarter amounted to €25.2M, nearly unchanged compared with the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Catalogue activity (new games) recorded strong sales growth at €13.2M, an increase of 33.2%. This growth was driven by a strong release schedule during the quarter, including Styx: Blades of Greed™ and Dragonkin: The Banished™.

For the full financial year, Catalogue sales stood at 55.3 M€, an increase of 43.7%.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous fiscal years) is down 25.3% for the quarter, due to a high comparison basis in Q4 2024-2025.

Sales in the Accessories division fell by a smaller proportion than in the previous quarter, buoyed by more favourable market conditions in the US. Over the full financial year, sales fell more significantly, mainly due to the impact of increased US tariffs.

In light of these elements, Nacon closed its financial year 2025-2026 with a turnover of 160.8 M€, lower than its initial forecasts.

Bigben Interactive – Audio-Video/Telco generated sales of €28.1M in Q4 2025-2026, an increase of 6.5%.

Mobile Accessories: In a mobile accessory market that declined by 6% in volume (GFK source), the mobile business significantly outperformed with growth of 6.5% for the quarter. This growth is based on a significant expansion of distribution and the continued success of the Force® brand across all its ranges.

For the full fiscal year, the Mobile Accessories segment recorded a 5.0% increase to €97.8M.

Audio-video : This activity generated sales revenue of €5.0M in the quarter, compared to €4.8M in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This growth is driven by good restocking across the different channels and by the strong demand recorded for the Thomson range.

The annual sales for the Audio-video business thus stands at €25.8M, compared to €26.9M last fiscal year.

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the group formed by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") achieved almost stable sales of €284.5M.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025/2026

Following a thorough review of the value of the assets of Nacon, the subsidiary of the Company will record significant provisions, relating in particular to impairments losses on goodwill and certain games which will either be abandoned or written down based on their sales prospects. These non-recurring adjustments will heavily impact the annual results for fiscal year 2025/2026 of the Group.

These impairments are part of a prudent and rigorous approach to the evaluation of its assets. They do not affect the Group's operational dynamics or the continuation of its transformation strategy.

Outlooks for Fiscal Year 2026-2027

Judicial reorganisation proceedings (“Redressement judiciaire”) of Nacon, a subsidiary of the Company – ongoing restructuring and refocusing of its activity on higher value-added segments

Following the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings (“Redressement judiciaire”) for its benefit with the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole following a hearing held on 2 March 2026, Nacon has undertaken an in-depth strategic review of all its activities. This process aims to rationalise investments in the projects that are least risky and to build a solid and sustainable operating model.

In this context, Nacon has undertaken a significant effort to streamline its cost structure, accompanied by a resizing of its workforce. This initiative aims to create a more agile organisation, capable of achieving sustainable improvements in structural efficiency.

The Commercial Court of Lille Métropole ordered, on April 29, 2026, the judicial liquidation (“liquidation judiciaire”) of two of the Company’s French subsidiaries: SPIDERS, a video game development studio with no launch projects in the near future, and NACON TECH, a motion capture creation entity.

Meanwhile, two other subsidiaries of Nacon, CYANIDE and KYLOTONN studios, both currently under judicial reorganisation proceedings (“Redressement judiciaire”) will undergo restructuring.

Finally, Nacon is working on a draft recovery plan, involving a restructuring of its debt, which is intended to be submitted to the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole in the coming months.

Nacon : Prospects of Activity

Regarding the Games segment, fiscal year 2026-2027 will benefit from the release of several major games covering most genre specialties, including:

Sport: Tour de France 26 and Pro Cycling Manager TM 26

Racing : Endurance Motorsport TM , MXGP TM 26,

Adventure : Cthulhu TM , The Mound TM , Edge of Memories TM

Simulation : Hunting Simulator 3

Given the high volume of releases in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, sales from Back Catalogue are expected to grow in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

In a more favorably oriented American market, the Accessories business is expected to return to growth, driven by the new RIG headsets and the range of racing wheels for consoles.

Bigben Interactive – Audio-Video/Telco: Update on the ongoing conciliation procedure and business outlook

As part of the conciliation proceedings initiated for the benefit of the Company by judgment of the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole on March 4, 2026, discussions are continuing with financial creditors in order to reach a favorable outcome for all parties with a view to restructuring the Company's debt.

The Company will ensure that the market is kept informed of the outcome of the negotiations.

In terms of outlook, in the Mobile Accessories sector, Bigben will continue to diversify and expand its distribution network.

The Force ranges® will be renewed and expanded, particularly with the launch of lines dedicated to laptops, in a context marked by the gradual phasing out of original chargers.

The development strategy for fiscal year 2026-2027 will be presented during the publication of the 2025-2026 annual results.

Upcoming events:

Release of 2025-2026 fiscal year results and Q1 2026/2027 revenue,

the 20 July 2026 (after market close)





ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







IFRS REVENUE 2025-2026: €284.5M















HEADCOUNT

More than 1 300 employees











INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long

ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP











PRESS CONTACT

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00









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