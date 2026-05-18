The Power of Sharing a Table: How Americans are Reviving ‘IRL’ Experiences with Drinks, Dinners and Beyond

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Real-world connection has become increasingly rare and if you’ve felt the effects, you’re not alone. After years of digital-first habits becoming the new norm, many people are looking to rediscover face-to-face social interaction – “IRL,” in real life, not from behind a screen.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With many Americans now spending less time together than ever before as in-person contact continues to decline, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Teremana Tequila is inviting people back to something simple: the table. Rooted in the philosophy of Mana – the brand’s guiding core philosophy and belief that good energy is contagious and the best moments in life happen when people come together – its “Share the Table, Share the Mana” initiative and partnership with Timeleft, a global app that matches strangers into small groups for real-life meetups, is a call for real-world connection.

A gradual rebalancing is underway, according to Teremana. In a world where people are more digitally connected yet more personally disconnected, sometimes all it takes is one small gesture, like pulling up a chair and sharing a table to unlock something transformative.

Activity-Based Communities

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 1 in 3 American adults went at least a week in 2024 without feeling genuinely connected. In response, many people are shifting toward connection rooted in shared activities rather than conversation alone. Consider Eventbrite’s 2026 Social Trends Report, which found 58% of people now prefer events where socializing isn’t the primary focus, signaling a growing appetite for in-person gatherings built around common interests and experiences.

Recurring events – such as weekly trivia nights or monthly potlucks – reflect this shift toward activity-based connection. With a built-in rhythm and shared interest, they reduce the pressure of constant planning and allow relationships to develop more naturally over time. Whether it’s a standing “taco Tuesday” or “trivia Thursday,” these gatherings create structure that makes it easier for people to simply show up and enjoy the moment together.

This shift is also extending beyond traditional community spaces into experiences that transform everyday environments into opportunities for connection.

Third Spaces, Reimagined

Building on its spirit of good energy and shared moments, Teremana Tequila’s “Share the Table, Share the Mana” campaign kicked off with a series of out-of-home billboards across the country, but took a surprising turn when what appeared to be a standard billboard concealed a hidden bartender, drinks and an open invitation to share the table – turning a street corner into an unplanned gathering space for strangers. More experiential moments like this are on the way.

While digital tools remain central to how people connect, they’re increasingly being used to facilitate in-person moments – helping organize meetups, dinners, and shared experiences in the real world.

For example, by partnering with Timeleft , a global app that matches strangers into small groups for real-life meetups, Teremana’s idea is becoming a nationwide movement. Every Thursday from now through August, the Share the Table series will bring curated groups of people together at bars and restaurants across 13 U.S. cities, creating a consistent space for the kind of unscripted human connection no screen can replicate.

The nationwide initiative offers a key to unlocking something much bigger than one-off moments as an investment in infrastructure for connection, providing strangers opportunities to match with groups of people with similar interests and compatibilities.

Neighborhoods as a Nexus for Connection

By meeting and greeting neighbors and attending local events, the reliance on digital tools can be reversed. Proximity lowers barriers like time and distance, increasing the likelihood of repeated encounters for after-work drinks or dinner parties that allow for relaxed, low-pressure socializing.

For an easy way to break the ice with those near you, sharing a drink, or the mana, lets you open up your home in a low-stress setting without the pressure of cooking for a crowd. These simple at-home cocktail recipes for a Cucumber Serrano Margarita or Mana Paloma make hosting a breeze – and will leave neighbors thinking you’re a natural bartender.

To discover more ways the philosophy of Mana can revitalize human connection, visit Timeleft.com .

Cucumber Serrano Margarita

2 ounces Teremana Blanco or Reposado 1 ounce fresh cucumber juice 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice 1/2 ounce agave nectar 3 thin slices serrano pepper, divided ice cucumber slice, for garnish salt, for rim tajin, for rim

In cocktail shaker, combine tequila, cucumber juice, lime juice, agave nectar and two slices serrano pepper; shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice into rocks glass.

Garnish with cucumber slice and remaining serrano pepper slice. Rim half of glass with salt and tajin.

Mana Paloma

Ice 2 ounces Teremana Blanco 1 ounce grapefruit juice 3/4 ounce lime juice 1/2 ounce simple syrup club soda 1 pinch salt lime wheel or grapefruit peel, for garnish

In highball glass over ice, combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda and salt. Gently stir, garnish with lime wheel or grapefruit peel and serve.

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.