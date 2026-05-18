Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Toll Brothers at South Main Community in Milpitas, California

MILPITAS, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model homes at Toll Brothers at South Main, a luxury community of townhomes in Milpitas, California. The highly anticipated new model homes are now open for tours at 612 S Main Street in Milpitas. The public is also invited to a Model Home Grand Opening event to be held at the community on Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Toll Brothers at South Main offers three-story townhomes up to 1,684+ square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Each home is thoughtfully designed with modern features and high-end finishes such as private balconies, high ceilings, and first-floor flex rooms, making it the ideal place for home shoppers looking for luxury living in Silicon Valley. Homes are priced from $1.2 million.

"We are thrilled to unveil the stunning model homes at Toll Brothers at South Main, our new townhome community in Milpitas," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "This all-electric community offers home shoppers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience with its central location and proximity to major employers, shopping, dining, and recreation."





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers at South Main features a central community park with a tot lot and picnic areas, providing a serene and family-friendly environment. The community's prime location provides walkability to popular destinations such as Great Mall of the Bay Area, Milpitas Square, and Hidden Lake Park. Additionally, it offers easy access to transportation hubs, including the VTA Light Rail, Milpitas Bay Area Rapid Transit Station, and San Jose Mineta International Airport. The community is situated within the Milpitas Unified School District and is conveniently located near Silicon Valley’s top employers.





For more information or to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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