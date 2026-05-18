Voter intelligence at the speed of media: how Aristotle and Always On Data are powering the 2026 cycle

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Political media has never been harder to plan — or easier to waste. Cycles compress, channels fragment and the audiences that decide elections are increasingly difficult to reach with the off-the-shelf segments that dominate most DSPs. Campaign strategists don't need more data. They need the right data, in the right place, at the right time.

That's what Aristotle and Always On Data (AOD) were built to solve.

Aristotle's data, AOD's pipes

For four decades, Aristotle has been the source of record for voter intelligence — voter files, donor histories, party affiliation, turnout propensity and the modeled signals campaigns actually plan media against. AOD's job is to make that intelligence activatable — distributed through the LiveRamp Data Marketplace and Snowflake, ready to deploy on every major DSP, SSP and CTV platform without a custom integration.

Together, that means you can move from "we want frequent Republican primary voters in three swing districts on CTV" to a live campaign in hours, not weeks.

Targeting that maps to how strategists actually plan.

Most "political audiences" in the open market collapse into one or two coarse buckets — engaged voters, political enthusiasts — and that's not how campaign teams think. The Aristotle catalog through AOD is structured around the questions buy-side teams actually ask:

"Who shows up?" Voter-history segments give you turnout precision at the cycle level — frequent primary voters, 1-of-4 through 4-of-4 participation rates, midterm vs. presidential cycles, by party. You can plan GOTV against loyalists and persuasion against the inconsistent middle, on the same media plan.

"Whose vote can I move?" Party-affiliation and partisan-lean segments let you build persuasion universes that match your field model, not a third-party proxy. Layer in donor history when you're optimizing for low-dollar acquisition rather than turnout.

"How do I reach the right issue audience?" Demographic and lifestyle overlays sit on top of the voter file, not next to it: urban voters, religious affinity, college-educated households, absentee voters and segments mapped to redistricting lines — so your targeting reflects the actual geography of the race. Want suburban voters who turned out in the last two primaries and live in a newly redrawn district? That's a real plan, not a workaround.

"Who shapes the conversation?" For advocacy and issue campaigns, influencers, elected officials, registered donors, and gubernatorial voters are first-class segments — already structured for the buy.

"What about beyond the ballot?" Aristotle's audience graph extends well past politics — Education, Auto, Sports, Consumer Spending, B2B, Financial Profiles. The same voter-grade precision that powers a Senate race can power issue advocacy, public affairs, or brand activation in the same media stack.

Built for this cycle, and the next.

Programmatic targeting only matters if it ships. Aristotle's catalog is available through AOD across major DSPs — The Trade Desk, StackAdapt, Yahoo, Google and more — spanning CTV, video, display and audio. Custom and modeled segments are available on request when an off-the-shelf audience isn't quite the shape of your race.

If you're planning your 2026 media — primary, general or issue advocacy — we'd love to make sure your voter intelligence isn't the slowest part of your stack.

Activate Aristotle with AOD: growth@alwaysondata.com

Always On Data is a data rep firm activating premium identity-resolved audiences across the LiveRamp Data Marketplace. Aristotle is the leading provider of political data, technology, and compliance solutions, serving campaigns, PACs, and advocacy organizations since 1983.