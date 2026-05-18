Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary Announces Launch of Hydroxytyrosol-Based Waterless Pet Brand ‘Is That Matty?’

SANTA MONICA, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People subsidiary, the world leader in waterless beauty, is launching a globally unique, hydroxytyrosol-based "waterless" pet brand: “Is That Matty?”

In 2019, Matty, an approximately 82-kilogram (180-pound) Spanish Mastiff, arrived in Venice Beach alongside Olive Tree People founder Thomas Lommel. Due to his immense size as well as his extraordinary friendliness and gentleness – particularly toward smaller dogs and other animals such as parrots, ducks, cats, raccoons, and mice – Matty quickly became a living legend in Venice Beach. Whenever Thomas walked him along the canals or on Venice Beach, people would ask: "Is that Matty?" Of course, they would subsequently inquire about his breed, his weight, and whether he slept in Thomas’s bed.

When Matty passed away in February 2025 while resting on his beloved terrace, the idea emerged to keep his spirit alive through a unique, hydroxytyrosol-based "waterless" pet brand.

The global pet industry is currently estimated to be worth between 15 and 17 billion U.S. dollars. Driven by the trend of "pet humanization," this value is projected to exceed the 23-billion mark by the end of 2030. Waterless grooming products for pets are currently experiencing rapid growth. In fact, within the pet industry, waterless grooming and beauty products have now become the new standard for "clean beauty."

Today, May 18th, “Is That Matty?” launches in the United States, followed shortly thereafter by market launches in Canada and Europe.

Olive Tree People is the fastest-growing company in the "waterless beauty" sector, having already achieved a company valuation of over one billion US dollars in 2025. "Waterless Beauty" is not only the fastest-growing category within the entire beauty industry but has now also taken the lead in the field of pet care.

With “Is That Matty?” and over 70,000 "Waterless Beauty pioneers" who have built the movement over the past three years, Olive Tree People is ideally positioned to fundamentally transform the pet care industry in the coming months and years by raising awareness of the benefits of waterless grooming products for pets.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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