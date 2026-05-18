MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES : Notice of meeting of the general meeting of holders of the bonds issued on 14 May 2019 and maturing on 19 June 2026 to amend their terms and conditions

Financial Press Release



Notice of meeting of the general meeting of holders of the bonds issued on 14 May 2019 and maturing on 19 June 2026 to amend their terms and conditions



(ISIN: BE0002654359 – Common Code: 199972634)



Reims, 18 May 2026

Following its press release of 27 April 2026, in which it announced the postponement of the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document and of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, Maison Pommery & Associés (the “Company”) is continuing discussions with its banking creditors in an orderly framework, with a view to providing the Company with the financial structure best suited to its needs and preserving the interests of all stakeholders.

In this context, the Company is requesting a twelve-month extension of the maturity of the bonds bearing interest at a rate of 3.75 per cent per annum and maturing on 19 June 2026 (ISIN: BE0002654359 – Common Code: 199972634) (the “Bonds”). This extension is essential to enable the Company to continue the ongoing discussions with its financial partners, to carry out its programme of disposals of non-strategic assets, and to be in a position to obtain certification of its financial statements for the 2025 financial year.

The Company notes that its Annual General Meeting remains postponed, which leads it to request that the holders of the Bonds (the “Bondholders”) amend Condition 10.3 of the Bonds as a result of this postponement.

If the resolutions are adopted, the Company proposes to all Bondholders a resolution fee of 0.15% of the total nominal amount of the Bonds.

By a notice of meeting to be published within the required timeframe and in accordance with the Conditions of the Bonds, and which will include the draft resolutions (the “Notice of Meeting”), the Bondholders will be convened to a general meeting at the registered office:

on 9 June 2026 at 10:00 a.m., on first notice 1 ; or, if the quorum is not reached,

; or, if the quorum is not reached, at the same time on 19 June 2026, on second notice.

The Notice of Meeting sets out the voting procedures for Bondholders and the terms of the resolution fee. In addition to being distributed to Bondholders in accordance with the Conditions of the Bonds, it will be made available on the Company’s website.

As stated in the press release of 27 April 2026, the activities of the Maison Pommery & Associés group are continuing as normal, its operational fundamentals remain solid, and the achievements of the first quarter of 2026 confirm the Group’s ability to develop its brands. The Group remains focused on its commercial and operational strategy.

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1 It being understood that this date of 9 June 2026 takes into account the seven-day period following delivery of this notice to the X/N Clearing System, in accordance with Condition 13 (Notices) of the Conditions of the Bonds.



Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris & Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

Contacts:

Maison Pommery & Associés: Press: Franck Delval, Directeur Financier

+33 3 26 61 62 34​

comfi@maisonpommery.fr Laurent Poinsot​

+33 1 53 70 74 77​

lpoinsot@image7.fr​



Caroline Simon​

+33 1 53 70 74 65​

caroline.simon@image7.fr

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