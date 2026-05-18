How to Strengthen Brand Visibility in the Age of AI Search

LONDON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How AI Finds You: Building Visibility in the Age of AEO

AI is changing how people discover information. Increasingly, search and answer engines are deciding which brands, stories and companies get surfaced first - and which ones get overlooked.

For PR and communications teams, that creates a new challenge. It’s no longer just about keywords and rankings. Your content now needs to be clear, credible and structured in ways AI platforms can easily understand and trust.

On 19 May, join PRCA and Notified for an exclusive live webinar exploring how answer engine optimisation (AEO) is reshaping communications strategy and what brands can do to stay visible in AI-driven search.

You’ll learn:

How AI search and answer engines discover and surface content

What makes content more visible, credible and trusted in AI platforms

Practical ways to improve AI search optimisation without overhauling your strategy



WHEN: Tuesday, 19 May 2026, from 12:30pm – 1:15pm BST

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Jamie Brader – Commercial Director, Notified

Jamie works with leading brands and agencies to boost visibility and credibility through smarter media distribution and measurement. At Notified, he focuses on helping communicators understand how AI, data and multimedia are reshaping the news and PR landscape.

Justin King – Partner, Milltown Partners

Justin advises organisations on strategic communications, reputation and public affairs. He works with clients across corporate and technology sectors, helping them navigate complex communications challenges in a fast-changing digital and media landscape.

Jakob Rasmussen – Senior Director, Strategic Communications, FTI Consulting

Jakob specialises in the strategic communications practice at FTI Consulting. He advises organisations on corporate communications, reputation and stakeholder engagement, with a focus on how AI and digital change are reshaping communications and investor visibility.

Andrew Bruce Smith – Founder and Managing Director, Escherman

Andrew is a digital communications consultancy focused on social media, AI and emerging technology. A well-known communications trainer and speaker, he helps organisations understand how digital platforms and AI are changing visibility, influence and audience engagement.

Imogen Wallis – Global Head of Digital, Milk & Honey

Imogen leads digital strategy and integrated communications programmes for global brands. She specialises in helping organisations strengthen visibility and engagement across search, social and emerging AI-driven platforms.

WHY:

AI search is reshaping how brands are discovered, understood and trusted online. This session will help communications professionals improve AI search optimisation, strengthen discoverability and ensure their content is surfaced accurately across answer engines and AI-powered platforms.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step — whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fb83aef-9018-4fd6-a209-cf1c0e6551b4

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.