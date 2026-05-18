Innosphere Announces 2026 Life Sciences Incubator Cohort

Fort Collins, CO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere is proud to announce the 2026 cohort of its Life Sciences Incubator, featuring 38 startups advancing solutions across biopharma, digital health, diagnostics, medical devices, therapeutics, and other life sciences fields. The program is supported by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale Grant.

These ventures represent some of the most compelling emerging innovations in life sciences today. Their work includes next-generation cancer immunotherapies, AI-powered clinical decision support tools, novel drug delivery platforms, regenerative medicine, point-of-care diagnostics, and breakthrough wearable technologies. Their innovations span key fields including biomedical sciences, AI/ML, neurotechnology, advanced materials and nanotechnology, and medical device engineering, evidence of both Innosphere's strategic focus and accelerating industry demand.

The 2026 cohort draws companies from across 9 states and 2 foreign countries, with particular depth from Colorado, Utah, South Carolina, and Nebraska. Many emerging directly from leading research institutions including the University of Utah, Medical University of South Carolina, University of Nebraska, Colorado State University, and the University of Colorado. This reflects Innosphere's deep university partnership network and the growing pipeline of lab-to-market innovation across the region. Innosphere will support the cohort with hands-on development, strategic mentorship, and investor connections, culminating in a national showcase event in December 2026.

Meet the 2026 Innosphere Life Sciences Accelerator HERE

The 2025 cohort supported 31 companies advancing breakthrough technologies across the Life Sciences sector. Collectively, participating companies filed 27 patents, raised more than $24.1 million in capital, created 45 jobs with an average salary of $89,000, and 45% secured a strategic partnership. This regional Life Science Incubator builds on Innosphere’s previous Colorado-focused Life Sciences incubation program which was launched in partnership with the Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) and with support from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).

“This cohort reflects where life sciences innovation is going - not just scientifically, but commercially. We’re seeing a new generation of founders who are building with both technical depth and market awareness. Our role at Innosphere is to help accelerate that trajectory - connecting these companies to the capital, partners, and strategic guidance they need to scale meaningful impact.”

— Kevin Noble, Life Sciences Program Director, Innosphere

About Innosphere:

Innosphere accelerates the success of start-up founders building and commercializing technology and science-based companies, using comprehensive incubation programs, modern office and lab spaces, workforce initiatives, grants, and venture capital. Innosphere is an award-winning 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a 27-year history of success in its mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Visit www.innosphere.org to learn more.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)

U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) investments help to establish a foundation for long-term job growth and build durable regional economies throughout the United States. This foundation builds upon two key economic drivers - innovation and regional collaboration. Innovation is key to global competitiveness, new and better jobs, a strong economy, and the attainment of national economic goals. Regional collaboration is essential for economic recovery. Regions are the centers of competition in the new global economy and those that work together to leverage resources and use their strengths to overcome weaknesses will fare better than those that do not. EDA encourages its partners around the country to develop initiatives that advance new ideas and creative approaches to address rapidly evolving economic conditions.

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