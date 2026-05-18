J.P. Morgan brings ‘Acquired’ Podcast hosts to the main stage at WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America

San José, CA / Berlin, DE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeAreDevelopers, the world’s leading platform for developers, AI builders, and tech leaders, today announced that J.P. Morgan will bring the hosts of Acquired for live interviews at WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America, taking place September 23–25, 2026, at the San José McEnery Convention Center.

Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, Co-Founders and Co-Hosts of Acquired, the #1 technology podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, will appear live in San José in a session presented by J.P. Morgan.

Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, Co-Founders and Co-Hosts of Acquired, will appear live on the main stage in front of thousands of developers, AI builders, and tech leaders from around the world. This marks J.P. Morgan’s and Acquired’s first live appearance at a WeAreDevelopers event, and the first edition of the World Congress in North America.

“Bringing J.P. Morgan and the hosts of Acquired together on one stage is exactly the kind of moment we built WeAreDevelopers World Congress for - serious technology leaders, in serious conversation, in front of the people actually building what comes next. This is the first of several announcements for our North America debut, and we wanted to set the tone clearly: San José in September is going to be a different kind of stage,” says Sead Ahmetovic, CEO and Co-founder of WeAreDevelopers.

“The pace of change for developers is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. From AI to blockchain, what once took months now unfolds in weeks - and this is only the beginning,” says Sri Shivananda, Head of Technology for J.P. Morgan Payments. “We’re at a defining inflection point for technologists. It’s a moment that demands not just speed, but judgment, craft, and leadership. That’s why this conversation matters right now. I’m excited to join the hosts of Acquired at WeAreDevelopers this fall to explore how developers can move faster than ever while still delivering excellence, and how we continue to reinvent and innovate as the landscape relentlessly evolves.”

WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America brings together the brightest minds in software development, AI, and tech leadership for three days of sessions, networking, and hands-on experiences.

Further details on the session, including the topic and additional speakers, will be announced in the coming weeks.



For tickets and more information, visit wearedevelopers.com/acquired.

WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America brings together the brightest minds in software development, AI, and tech leadership for three days of sessions, networking, and hands-on experiences.

About WeAreDevelopers

WeAreDevelopers is the global platform for tech talents to advance their careers in the age of AI. Every year, millions of tech professionals use the platform to build skills, share knowledge, and connect with peers and employers. Companies benefit from access to a unique community to strengthen their employer brand, attract talent, and showcase innovative products – online and at industry-leading events in Europe, North America, and India.

Press Inquiries

Christina Schaireiter

press@wearedevelopers.com

https://www.wearedevelopers.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6TBPKh2Q9Js