Chemed Corporation Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockholders of Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) today elected a slate of nine directors at the Company’s 2026 annual stockholders’ meeting.

Stockholders ratified the continuation of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for 2026. The non-binding proposal on Chemed’s executive compensation was not approved.

Dividend Declared

Following the stockholders’ meeting, Chemed’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 60 cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on June 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2026. This represents the 220th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed’s 55 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman (513) 762-6714



