University of Miami business school rises to No. 2 in executive education in the nation

Miami, Florida, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School has been ranked No. 2 in the United States for custom executive education in the 2026 Financial Times rankings , rising one spot from last year and placing second only to the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

The recognition comes as the Financial Times ranking has become increasingly competitive, expanding to 100 schools this year.

The ranking reinforces Miami Herbert’s emergence as one of the nation’s leading providers of executive education, driven by a focus on artificial intelligence, innovation, and measurable organizational impact.

“Executive education is becoming one of the most important ways organizations prepare for a future being reshaped by artificial intelligence, technological innovation, and changing workforce expectations,” said Paul A. Pavlou , dean of Miami Herbert. “This recognition is a powerful validation of the University of Miami’s vision for lifelong learning and our commitment to helping leaders leverage AI as an opportunity. Through our world-class faculty, our interdisciplinary focus, and our ability to connect rigorous knowledge with real-world challenges, we are preparing organizations not only to adapt to what is coming with AI and technological change, but to lead through it.”

Miami Herbert’s executive education programs are designed in partnership with organizations to address real-world challenges, from leadership development and digital transformation to AI adoption and innovation. The school’s signature approach combines technical expertise with human-centered leadership, helping organizations translate learning into measurable organizational impact.

A key strength of the University of Miami’s executive education model is its ability to bring together leading faculty expertise with interdisciplinary collaboration across campus. By partnering with faculty across the University, Miami Herbert is able to design bespoke programs that reflect the increasingly complex interdisciplinary challenges organizations face, such as health care, technology, finance, law, and engineering.

“This recognition reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with organizations seeking meaningful transformation and lasting impact,” said Rony Shir, associate dean of executive education and lifelong learning at Miami Herbert. “As the pace of change accelerates across industries, our role is to connect the strength of Miami Herbert’s faculty and the broader University of Miami ecosystem with the real-world challenges organizations are trying to solve. That is where executive education can create meaningful value–by helping leaders and teams continuously evolve, adapt, and build the capabilities needed for the future of work.”

The ranking also reflected strong momentum across several areas, including a 24-place improvement in partnerships, a 15-place improvement in revenue growth, a 12-place improvement in international clients, and a 10-place improvement in faculty expertise. These gains underscore the school’s expanded reach, growing network of global partnerships, and continued investment in world-class faculty across disciplines.

In recent years, Miami Herbert’s executive education offerings have increasingly focused on helping organizations build future-ready capabilities through programs centered on artificial intelligence, change management, healthcare, and leadership—often drawing on expertise from across the broader University of Miami.

“Executive education today is about far more than delivering content,” Shir said. “Organizations are looking for strategic partners that can help them solve problems, develop talent, and drive change across their workforce. Miami Herbert stands apart because we can combine rigorous business education, outstanding faculty expertise, and the interdisciplinary strength of a major research university to build an ecosystem that benefits companies, executives, faculty, and students alike.”

The latest recognition continues the University of Miami’s broader upward momentum across national and global rankings, further cementing the school’s position as a leader in lifelong learning and executive development.