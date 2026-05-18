Protein Synthesis Research Market to Reach $42.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Surging CGT Investment

Boston, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein synthesis research market is poised for substantial expansion, with BCC Research's latest analysis revealing accelerating growth driven by unprecedented investment in cell and gene therapy (CGT) research and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The comprehensive study, 2025 Protein Synthesis Research Review, positions this as a critical sector for biotechnology investors as therapeutic breakthroughs advance toward commercialization.

KEY FINDINGS

Market expansion fueled by CGT momentum: Increasing investments and R&D funding in cell and gene therapy research are creating substantial demand for protein synthesis tools and technologies.

North American market leadership: North America commands 42.8% of the global market share, driven by robust biotech infrastructure, significant venture capital deployment, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Chronic disease burden drives demand: Growing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases is expanding the addressable patient population, creating sustained demand for protein synthesis research tools.

Healthcare spending acceleration: Rising healthcare expenditure and government support, particularly through initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act and European Horizon programs, are providing sustained funding.

Asia-Pacific infrastructure expansion: Advancing biomedicine research infrastructure in Asia-Pacific represents a significant growth vector, with countries like China and South Korea investing heavily in biotechnology capabilities.

Blue-chip competitive landscape: Market leaders include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, FUJIFILM Corp., Lonza, GenScript, and WuXi.

MARKET DRIVERS

The protein synthesis research market is experiencing structural tailwinds from multiple directions. The convergence of increased CGT investment with advancing disease understanding is creating a compelling growth environment. Strong pipeline activity in late-stage therapies awaiting regulatory approval provides near-term commercial catalysts, while expanding healthcare budgets ensure sustained research funding.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The protein synthesis research market presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the biotechnology megatrend. Key investment themes include CRISPR gene editing technologies, CAR T-cell therapies with remote-control functions, off-the-shelf cell and gene therapy products, and MRI-guided intracranial AAV delivery gene therapy.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/biotechnology/protein-synthesis-research-review.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.