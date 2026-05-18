Litigator Steven E. Frankel Joins Garfunkel Wild

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is pleased to announce that Steven E. Frankel, an accomplished litigator, has joined the firm as a partner in its Garden City, New York office serving in the firm’s Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice Group. Steven will focus on complex commercial litigation and employment matters.





Steven, who previously was a partner at other law firms, brings substantial experience across all phases of litigation and dispute resolution. His practice centers on high-stakes business disputes, including matters involving fraud, breach of contract, intellectual property, and employment law, as well as emerging issues related to technology, privacy, and social media.

“Garfunkel Wild’s litigation practice continues to expand in both scope and sophistication,” said Andrew E. Blustein, Chairman of Garfunkel Wild. “As we build on that momentum, we remain focused on adding exceptional talent. Steven’s arrival reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in premier litigators who offer deep experience and strategic judgment to our clients.”

“I am honored to join Garfunkel Wild and its highly regarded litigation team,” said Steven. “The Litigation Practice Group is second to none, with a deep bench of talented attorneys. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and to serve our clients alongside such an accomplished team.”

Steven’s impressive academic credentials and professional achievements reflect the breadth of his experience. He earned his B.A. in economics from Yeshiva University and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he served as a Senior Editor of the Law Review. Following law school, Steven clerked for the Honorable Stanley R. Chesler of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Garfunkel Wild was founded over 40 years ago with a single purpose in mind—to attend to the specific business and legal needs of its clients in the health care industry. Garfunkel Wild has provided health care, transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to hospitals and health care systems, long term care providers, physicians, laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers, as well as telehealth, urgent care centers, and emerging companies. Garfunkel Wild has offices in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, and Washington, DC. The firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Super Lawyers.

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Media Contact:

Beth Boehlke

bboehlke@garfunkelwild.com

518.560.4020

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4fda2af-663e-47bb-8531-8b6ff94c4372