Direxion Appoints Bilal Little as Global ETF Strategist

New York, NY, USA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direxion, a leading provider of Leveraged and Inverse ETFs, today announced the appointment of Bilal Little as Global ETF Strategist. In this newly established role, Mr. Little will help deepen client relationships, expand Direxion’s market presence across institutional and intermediary channels, and drive product strategy, while supporting the firm’s broader global growth and investor education initiatives amid increasing demand for tactical and thematic ETF strategies.

Mr. Little joins Direxion following leadership roles at BlackRock, Harbor Capital Advisors, and the New York Stock Exchange, bringing nearly two decades of experience across ETF markets, issuer strategy, and investor engagement. Most recently, he served as Director of Exchange Traded Funds at the New York Stock Exchange, where he focused on ETF education across multiple channels, issuer engagement to drive growth and ETF market development, and capital markets strategies.

“Bilal joins Direxion at a pivotal time for our firm, as investors increasingly seek tactical tools to navigate rapidly changing global markets,” said Douglas Yones, Chief Executive Officer of Direxion. “His deep ETF expertise, market perspective, and experience engaging with investors and issuers will be invaluable as we advance education and product development, expand our global market presence, and support the evolving needs of traders and investors.”

The appointment reflects Direxion’s continued investment in expanding its presence across the ETF ecosystem and strengthening engagement with investors, financial professionals, and institutional partners. Mr. Little will play a key role in helping communicate market trends, product innovation, and evolving investor use cases across the firm’s expanding ETF lineup.

“Direxion has built a powerful reputation of ETF innovation, and for providing investors with technical tools to express high-conviction views across dynamic market cycles,” said Mr. Little. “I’m excited to join the firm at such an important stage of growth and look forward to educating clients and investors globally to better understand the opportunities and evolving use cases across Direxion’s expanding lineup.”

Mr. Little holds an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business and a BA from Hofstra University. He carries the Certified Exchange Traded Fund Advisor (CETF) designation, the DACFP Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, and holds Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 securities licenses.

About Direxion

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion’s reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $61.7 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com. There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214. An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Leveraged and Inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

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