Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Unveils Annual Scholarship Supporting the Next Generation of Medical Professionals 

PITTSBURG, Kan., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new scholarship opportunity is now available for aspiring and current medical professionals across the United States. The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship program will award $1,000 annually to a student who demonstrates how personal hardship has fueled their commitment to compassionate, patient-centered medicine. The initiative draws its inspiration from the founder's own story — Dr. Youtsos, a board-certified family medicine physician, was diagnosed with melanoma while completing her medical residency, an experience that permanently shaped how she views the doctor-patient relationship.

"The best physicians are often forged through their own struggles," said Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos. "This scholarship is for students who carry that understanding into their training."

Who Can Apply

The program welcomes applications from two categories of students:

Undergraduate students enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university who are actively on a pre-medicine path

enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university who are actively on a pre-medicine path Medical students currently pursuing an M.D. or D.O. degree at an accredited U.S. institution

There is no minimum GPA requirement, and applicants are not asked to provide transcripts or letters of recommendation. Each applicant may submit one entry per award cycle, and all submissions must be original, human-authored work — essays produced with AI assistance will not be considered.

The Essay Prompt

All applicants must submit an original, unpublished essay between 500 and 800 words addressing the following:

"Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos faced a melanoma diagnosis during her medical residency, which deepened her understanding of what it means to be both a patient and a physician. Describe a challenge, personal health experience, or encounter with our healthcare system that shaped your own desire to practice medicine. How will you use that experience to provide more compassionate and accessible care to underserved communities?"

Important Dates

Application Deadline: February 15, 2027

February 15, 2027 Winner Announced: March 15, 2027

March 15, 2027 Award Amount: $1,000 (one recipient selected per year)





How to Submit

Applicants should email their essay as a PDF or Word document to apply@drjacquelineyoutsosscholarship.com. The subject line must follow this format: Scholarship Submission – [Applicant Full Name]. The body of the email should include the applicant's full name, current institution and year of study, student status (undergraduate pre-med or medical student), and a brief statement confirming the essay is entirely their own original work.

The scholarship has no geographic limitations and is open to eligible students anywhere in the country.

About Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos is a Family Medicine physician and founder of ReNu Medical & Spa, located in a medically underserved area of Southeast Kansas, Southwestern Missouri and South-central New Mexico. She currently serves patients across five office locations — a practice built on a commitment to accessibility, reflected in her continued acceptance of both Medicare and Medicaid patients at a time when many providers do not. To date, she has cared for more than 15,000 patients. Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos is a nationally recognized speaker, as well as a consultant for TreCeuticals Skin Care. Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos lives in Kansas with her husband and daughters.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD

Organization: Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship

Website: https://drjacquelineyoutsosscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drjacquelineyoutsosscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69fbbf0c-5f08-4f0f-a344-fa3b096fa1b2