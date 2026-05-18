Store Closing Sales Underway at Warehouse One and Bootlegger

Toronto, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse One Clothing Ltd. announced store closing sales are underway at all 128 Warehouse One and Bootlegger store locations across Canada. The store closing sales are being managed by Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts.

The Canadian specialty fashion retailer known for their quality denim is offering storewide savings of up to 40% off the original price on all in-store merchandise including jeans, tees, hoodies, sweats and more.

“Warehouse One and Bootlegger have provided customers well-made, affordable and stylish clothing for 50 years. The closing sales give customers a great opportunity to take advantage of exceptional savings and stock up on everyday favorites,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “We encourage customers to shop early for the best selection.”

To locate the nearest store visit the Warehouse One and Bootlegger websites. All sales are final.





About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.