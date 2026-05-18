DeGen Medical Expands Patient-Specific Spine Platform

Florence, SC, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical announced continued expansion of its patient-specific implant (PSI) platform designed to provide surgeons with patient-specific solutions for complex spinal pathologies while maintaining compatibility with a streamlined off-the-shelf workflow.

DeGen Medical offers patient-specific implants, off-the-shelf implant systems, and posterior fixation solutions under one integrated technology platform and instrument system, providing surgeons and hospitals with a complete 360° fusion solution through a single company.

DeGen Medical’s patient-specific implants are designed to match patient anatomy and surgeon preferences for each individual case. The PSI workflow can utilize CT imaging, plain film X-rays, and MRI studies depending on the clinical requirements of the case.

The company’s PSI process is patient-specific for every design using a collaborative approach centered around one patient, one surgeon, and one engineer. DeGen Medical does not use AI-generated implant designs.

“Our goal is not to replace what already works in spine surgery, but to provide surgeons with another option when patient anatomy or correction goals require a more personalized solution,” said Craig Black, CEO of DeGen Medical.

DeGen Medical’s in-house additive manufacturing and proprietary workflow support scalable production with a 5-business-day lead time for patient-specific implants.

In addition to implant manufacturing, DeGen Medical provides hospitals with clinical coding support and DRG guidance related to patient-specific anatomically designed implants.

The company’s proprietary Puri-Ti™ titanium material and advanced manufacturing capabilities continue to support DeGen Medical’s focus on next-generation spinal implant technologies.

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical is a spine technology company focused on developing advanced spinal implant systems, patient-specific solutions, and additive manufacturing technologies for spine surgery.

For more information, contact:

Craig Black

CEO, DeGen Medical

Email: cblack@degenmedical.com

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