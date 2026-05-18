Carl Axen Clothier Advances American-Made Bespoke Suit Offering

WINTER PARK, FL, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINTER PARK, FL - May 18, 2026 - -

Carl Axen Clothier, a men's bespoke and custom clothier based in Orlando, Florida, and a member of the Custom Tailors and Designers Association (CTDA), has been delivering American-made bespoke suits to professionals and executives across Central Florida since opening in 2024, through a proprietary relationship with a New York tailor house where each garment begins from a pattern drawn individually for the client.

Operating from a by-appointment-only studio, Carl Axen Clothier offers a full range of handmade garments, including bespoke suits, made-to-measure suits, custom sport coats, custom blazers, custom trousers, custom dress shirts, and custom tuxedos. The business serves clients across Winter Park, Orlando, Lake Nona, Kissimmee, Tampa, and Gainesville, as well as the wider Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, and Lake County areas.

The defining feature of the bespoke offering is the use of blue pencil pattern-making at the New York tailor house, where each garment begins with a pattern drawn from scratch for the individual client. Most clothiers and tailors who market garments as bespoke or custom work from a block pattern that is graded and adjusted to a client's measurements; the garment, while measured, is not built from a pattern unique to that person. At the Carl Axen Clothier tailor house, no pattern is carried forward from one client to the next, and every physical characteristic, proportion, posture, and build is reflected in the pattern created for that commission alone. According to Carl Axen, the practice of building each garment from an entirely new pattern remains uncommon across the American custom suit market, where adapted block patterns and overseas production represent the prevailing approach. Further information is available at the bespoke suits page on the Carl Axen Clothier website.

Fabric consultation forms an integral part of the fitting process at Carl Axen Clothier. Clients select cloth from world-renowned mills including Holland & Sherry, Dormeuil, and Loro Piana, as well as VBC and Reda, sources recognized internationally for the caliber and provenance of their cloth. The consultation is guided and unhurried, with clients making selections based on cloth weight, fiber content, weave, and intended use, whether for business attire, a formal event, or an investment wardrobe designed to perform across years of professional life.

All garments produced by Carl Axen Clothier, whether through the bespoke route at the New York tailor house or through the made-to-measure route via a CMT (cut, make, trim) process, are fully canvased and fully handmade as a standard applied across every commission. Full canvas construction refers to a layer of natural canvas sewn by hand through the chest of the jacket, which allows the garment to conform to the body of the wearer over time. This method contrasts with fused construction, common in mass-market and mid-market tailoring, in which a bonded interlining is adhered to the fabric and does not adapt with wear.

The business is listed on The Knot and Wedding Wire, reflecting the range of occasions for which its services are sought, including career milestones, board appointments, high-profile business events, and wedding attire.

"The pattern for each client does not exist before we meet them. It is drawn from scratch and belongs entirely to that individual; every proportion, every physical characteristic is in that pattern. That is what bespoke means, and that is the standard we hold," said Carl Axen, Founder of Carl Axen Clothier.

The clients Carl Axen Clothier serves most frequently include attorneys, C-level executives, wealth and financial advisors, CPAs, board members, and senior professionals who find that off-the-rack garments cannot accommodate their build or proportions. Clients with broad shoulders and a slim waist, or those whose posture or body type presents challenges for standard sizing, consistently find that alterations to ready-made garments do not produce the same outcome as a garment built from an individual pattern. For many clients at this stage, the move from retail to bespoke is a considered professional decision, one that shapes how they present and how they are received.

Carl Axen Clothier accepts clients by appointment at its Central Florida studio and extends its service across the region through a mobile fitting model in which a clothier travels to the client's home or office. Prospective clients exploring the made-to-measure route can find further details at the custom suits section of the Carl Axen Clothier website.

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For more information about Carl Axen Clothier, contact the company here:



Carl Axen Clothier

Carl Axen

352-644-3886

carl@carlaxenclothier.com

Winter Park,

32789

Florida