Toll Brothers Announces Cameron Cove Now Open in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Cameron Cove, is now open in Marietta, Georgia. Located in the desirable East Cobb area, this new community features flexible single-family home designs and planned resort-style amenities, all within minutes of premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The Sales Center and Carrington model home are now open at 1459 Belfair Dr in Marietta.





Cameron Cove features a variety of home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3,361 square feet of living space. Options for basements, lofts, and additional bedrooms and bathrooms provide opportunities for personalization to fit a variety of lifestyles. Home shoppers will also enjoy onsite amenities including a community pool, outdoor kitchen, playground, and open green spaces. New construction homes in Cameron Cove are priced from the mid-$600,000s.

"Cameron Cove offers the perfect blend of luxurious, modern home designs and the charm of East Cobb living," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "We are excited to provide home shoppers with the rare opportunity to build their ideal home in this exceptional location."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Situated in one of Cobb County's most sought-after school districts, Cameron Cove combines a prime location with convenience and connection. The community is only a short walk from nearby shopping and dining and provides easy access to key destinations in Marietta and beyond.





For more information on Cameron Cove and other Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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