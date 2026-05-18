Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Sale of a 2006-Built Post-Panamax Class and of a 2008-Kamsarmax Class Dry-bulk Vessels

MONACO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine dry bulk transportation services, announced today that it has entered into agreements for the sale of two vessels: MV Xenia, a 2006 Japanese-built Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel, for a gross sale price of $13.0 million, and MV Pedhoulas Commander, a 2008 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, for a gross sale price of $14.7 million. Both vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owners with their scheduled dry-dockings due, upon completion of their current voyages.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company, commented: “As part of our fleet renewal strategy, we have recently divested our oldest Kamsarmax and Post-Panamax vessels, following our continued investment in modern newbuilds. These well-timed divestments support our objective of maintaining a young, modern, fuel-efficient, and environmentally advanced fleet. Since 2022, we have taken delivery of thirteen IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III vessels, and our current orderbook includes eleven additional newbuilds, with delivery schedules aligned to our fleet age profile.”

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for dry-bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, tariffs imposed as a result of trade war and trade protectionism, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

Fax: +30 2 111 878 500

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com