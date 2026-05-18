Matrix Service Company to Present at Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference May 20-21, 2026

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, Shawn P. Payne, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Patrick Roberts, and Senior Director of Accounting and Treasury AJ Smith will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference taking place on May 20-21, 2026.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 20 and can be accessed live here. Matrix will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com and read our most recent Sustainability Report.

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Patrick Roberts

Matrix Service Company

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8249

Email: proberts@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance, financial guidance, sustained profitable growth and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.

Investors should note that the Company announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases, presentations and public conference calls. Based on guidance from the SEC, the Company may use the Investors section of its website (www.matrixservicecompany.com) to communicate with investors, and the Company intends to post presentations there, among other things. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on the Company’s website is not part of, and is not incorporated into, this presentation.