GSI Technology Awarded Phase I of Smart City Project in Taiwan, Advancing Commercial Deployment of Gemini-II

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, announced it has been awarded Phase I of a Smart City project by the Hsinchu County government in Taiwan. The completion of Phase I will mark the company’s first smart city deployment of the Gemini-II APU.

The initial Phase I contract represents the first stage of a multi-phase program. If awarded, the follow-on phases could generate a multi-million-dollar opportunity for hardware and recurring software licensing revenue. The project builds on GSI’s previously announced Sentinel program and, if follow-on phases are awarded, will deploy an AI-based video analytics platform powered by the Gemini-II APU across a large installed base of network-connected surveillance cameras.”

“This award marks an important milestone for GSI as our first smart city deployment, opening the door to a large and increasingly important global market opportunity,” said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. “We are seeing increasing demand for edge AI infrastructure that delivers real-time performance at low power across distributed camera networks. As these systems evolve to incorporate multimodal inputs, including video, text, and audio, we believe the Gemini-II platform is well positioned to deliver efficient, real-time processing at the edge, particularly as deployments scale across thousands of endpoints, where complexity increases significantly.”

The Smart Eye Guardian system enables real-time detection and monitoring of public safety events, including hazards, fires, violent activity, traffic incidents, and suspicious behavior. By performing AI inference at the edge, the Gemini-II platform delivers real-time, low-latency analysis while operating within constrained power and thermal environments, which are critical for large-scale, always-on municipal infrastructure. Centralized processing can introduce latency, bandwidth, and cost constraints, while the Gemini-II platform supports distributed deployments across hundreds of endpoints, enabling both real-time detection, monitoring and retrospective search for specific past events of interest across recorded data. This capability was a key requirement for deploying AI across thousands of distributed cameras.

Potential production deployments are anticipated to begin in 2027. The Smart Eye Guardian project is expected to serve as a reference deployment for broader smart city implementations in Taiwan. A public demonstration of the system is planned for May 27, where Hsinchu County is expected to host representatives from other municipalities to observe the solution together.

Phase I of the Smart Eye Guardian project, expected to run for approximately six months, includes developing an open-architecture software platform, integrating video and user interface capabilities, and deploying an initial pilot system supporting approximately 20 cameras. Subsequent phases of the Smart City program would expand the system to approximately 80 cameras, with the goal of ultimately achieving full deployment across the security hotspots of the whole County.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

The Phase I contract award represents an initial-stage engagement, and there can be no assurance that GSI Technology will be awarded follow-on phases of the Smart City program or that such follow-on phases will generate the anticipated hardware revenue or recurring software licensing revenue. Production-scale deployments may not begin in 2027 or at all, and the Smart Eye Guardian project may not serve as a reference deployment for broader smart city implementations. Expansion of the system beyond the initial pilot, including the goal of full deployment across the security hotspots of the whole County, is dependent on the award of subsequent phases, which may not occur as planned or at all. Additionally, GSI Technology’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for its radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology’s most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology’s various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

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