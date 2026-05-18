California Water Service Group Highlights Leadership in Environmental Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship in 2025 Sustainability Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) published its 2025 Sustainability Report today, showcasing efforts and progress made in its four key focus areas: protecting the planet, serving customers, engaging the workforce, and governing with integrity.

The Sustainability Report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Water Utilities & Services Industry Standards, Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Key data and metrics are further detailed in the supplemental Sustainability Data Download.

“While much has changed over our 100 years of service, our dedication to delivering safe, clean, reliable water and being a responsible corporate citizen has remained steadfast,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “By focusing our efforts on key areas, we can fulfill the promise we have made to our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders to provide quality, service, and value—day in and day out. It is this focus that will sustain us into our next century of service.”

Highlights in Group’s key focus areas in 2025 alone include:

Protecting the planet

Invested $7.3 million in emissions-reducing energy solutions.

Delivered an estimated 2.6 billion gallons of recycled water for landscaping, irrigation, and industrial uses.

Invested $3.4 million in customer conservation rebates and programs in California, which are expected to save more than 100 million gallons of water annually.

Reduced total Scope 1 and market-based Scope 2 GHG emissions by 26.7% from a 2021 base year.

Procured 12.8% of energy from renewable sources, including onsite solar and a utility green rate program.





Serving customers

Achieved 100% compliance with primary and secondary federal and state water quality standards, as confirmed by 630,000+ water quality tests conducted.

Offered $22 million in discounts to 100,000+ customers through its California subsidiary’s low-income Customer Assistance Program.

Submitted $20.4 million in grant funding applications for water quality or supply projects to reduce rate impacts to customers, with $10.1 million already approved for PFAS treatment in New Mexico.

Received an overall satisfaction score of 9.1 out of 10, based on customer survey results.

Donated nearly $1.9 million to local community organizations.





Engaging the workforce

Earned the Great Place to Work ® certification from the Great Place to Work Institute® for the 10th consecutive year.

certification from the Great Place to Work Institute® for the 10th consecutive year. Reduced OSHA-recordable injuries by 35% compared to 2024.

Invested more than $1 million in employee training and continuing education.





Governing with integrity

Named one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” and one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek.

Held 50+ discussions on sustainability-related matters during board or committee meetings.

Helped pass CA SB 693, which helps streamline emergency response efforts.

Spent 26% of procurement in California with diverse suppliers.





About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, TWSC, Inc. (Texas Water Service). This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,300+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e756088c-02cc-4960-9267-acc569134b1b