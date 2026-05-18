Lendmark Financial Services Celebrates 25th Branch Opening in Kentucky with Glasgow Location

GLASGOW, Ky., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues its expansion in Kentucky opening a new branch in Glasgow. This marks ten branch openings in 2026 alone. The lender will also offer loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The Glasgow branch is located at 358-A N L Rogers Well Blvd., and it’s expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Benjamin Koffman will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Our Glasgow branch opening marks an exciting milestone as our 25th location in Kentucky and reflects the strong momentum of our growth across the state,” said Michael McIntire, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Glasgow’s close-knit community, hardworking families, and local businesses align perfectly with our relationship-focused approach, and we’re proud to expand our presence while offering personalized financial solutions that fit both planned and unplanned life events.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the Glasgow branch or call: 270-861-2696.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Burby

Vice President, Corporate Communications

lburby@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-913-1720