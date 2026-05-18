Los Angeles Times Names Melmed Law Group a Top 25 Employment Law Firm in Los Angeles for 2026





Top 25 Employment Law Firm in Los Angeles for 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce its recognition by the Los Angeles Times as one of the Top 25 Labor & Employment Law Firms in Los Angeles County. The annual ranking recognizes leading labor and employment law firms in the region based on attorney headcount and overall industry impact.

In its feature, the Los Angeles Times highlighted Melmed Law Group’s continued growth and expansion, including the opening of the firm’s Michigan office, extending its employee-side employment law practice beyond California. The publication also recognized that founder Jonathan Melmed remains directly involved in leadership and case oversight across both offices.

The article further noted the firm’s representation of employees in matters involving wage and hour violations, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and whistleblower claims.

This recognition reflects the firm’s continued commitment to protecting employee rights and expanding access to justice for workers nationwide.

For more information about Melmed Law Group, please visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination, wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c351167-7882-4a36-ad73-f6d6130e987a