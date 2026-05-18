Dave’s Hot Chicken Serves Up More of What Fans Love with the Launch of Dave’s Big Trio

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite brand known for serving the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, is giving fans a delicious new way to experience their favorites with the launch of the Dave’s Big Trio, available beginning tomorrow, May 19.

Launching at $17.99, Dave’s Big Trio brings together the best of Dave’s in one craveable, customizable meal, letting guests enjoy a lineup of Dave’s Bites, Hot Mozz, and the highly anticipated return of Mini Sliders. Built for variety, abundance, and maximum flavor, the Trio delivers a little bit of everything fans love, all in one order.

Designed to satisfy every craving, Dave’s Big Trio offers a fun, build-your-own experience featuring:

Dave’s Bites (6)

Mini Sliders (4)

Hot Mozz (2)

Choice of Dipping Sauces, including Ranch or Reaper Ranch (3 Total)

Whether guests are looking to share with friends, or go all-in by themselves, Dave’s Big Trio makes it easy to create a meal that hits every craving.

“Dave’s Big Trio is all about giving our guests the ultimate Dave’s experience in one meal,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our fans love our Bites, Mini Sliders and Hot Mozz, which recently sold out and is now back, so bringing them together in a way that’s customizable, abundant, and packed with flavor was a no-brainer. It’s big, it’s craveable, and it’s unmistakably Dave’s.”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99f61e06-64e3-4e4b-992b-6b48ab17d1b6