Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) Graduates More Than 220 Students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), a K12-powered online public school serving students in grades K–12 statewide, celebrated the graduation of more than 220 students during a commencement ceremony at Embassy Suites on Friday, May 15, 2026. Among them, 122 earned industry-recognized certifications before receiving their diplomas, providing a clear head start as they enter the next chapter of their lives.





Class of 2026 at a Glance

122 graduates earned industry-recognized certifications before graduation

110 are pursuing college or certification programs, with post-secondary destinations including the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Arizona State University, and community colleges across the state

103 are entering the workforce

23 completed their coursework early

Ten are first-generation graduates

Six are enlisting in the military

Students represent 24 of New Mexico's 33 counties





“This marks NMDCA’s 6th graduation ceremony, and watching the school grow from 11 graduates in its first year to over 220 graduates today reflects what’s possible when students get the support and flexibility they need,” said Daniel Diamond, Executive Director of New Mexico Destinations Academy. “These graduates leave with real credentials, real skills and a foundation to take on whatever comes next."

Nearly 45 percent of students enrolling during the 2024–25 school year entered credit-deficient, underscoring the school’s role in supporting students who need a second chance. Of those students, 58 percent got back on track toward graduation through targeted credit recovery and academic intervention, while another 30 percent maintained expected credit progress. For the Class of 2026, the ceremony represented not only a milestone but a renewed opportunity.





This year’s graduates arrived from every corner of New Mexico, and the diversity of those communities is reflected in the students themselves. With 61 percent Hispanic/Latino students and 13 percent Native American students, NMDCA's student population is more diverse than the statewide average. The school serves students across rural, Tribal and urban communities statewide, including students receiving special education services and ELL support.

Students in grades 7-12 can engage in career exploration, postsecondary readiness and workforce preparation while earning industry-recognized certifications through NMDCA’s career and technical education (CTE) courses, which span fields such as arts and design, digital technology, energy and natural resources, hospitality, business, marketing and health science.





“People sometimes assume that virtual learning means learning in isolation – our students prove otherwise,” said Martin Madrid, Superintendent of Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools. “I’ve watched NMDCA students compete in rodeos, race dirt bikes, play football, and organize community fundraisers. The flexibility is what keeps them deeply woven into their communities, not just their classrooms.”

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an online public school serving students in grades K-12 across New Mexico, offering a blend of core academic subjects and career-focused programs. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, NMDCA is tuition-free, authorized by Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools and Chama Valley Independent School District. The school helps students gain valuable skills for future success, whether in higher education or the workforce. Explore more at nmdca.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

Press Contact

Beverly Hsu

K12

Press@K12.com

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