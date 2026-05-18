Atlas Bench Receives Atlassian's 2026 Rising Star Partner of the Year Award (Americas)

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlassian announced that Atlas Bench has been awarded Atlassian's Rising Star Partner of the Year Award (Americas) in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings.

Atlas Bench was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian." — Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

Atlas Bench is an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner delivering the Atlassian System of Work end to end. Over the past year, Atlas Bench has partnered with enterprise clients across multiple industries to accelerate cloud adoption, modernize service delivery, and build connected ways of working across their organizations.

Atlas Bench is Cloud Migration Specialized and Service Management Specialized, audited and verified by Atlassian to lead complex migrations and deployments. We bring AI leadership to every engagement, leveraging Rovo for automation and purpose-built agents to reduce manual work, unlock knowledge across tools, and speed up decision making so organizations realize measurable value faster in cloud.

Contact:

engagement@atlas-bench.com

+1-407-794-1235

www.atlas-bench.com