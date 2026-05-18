SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Commvault Systems, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2026

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVLT) between April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Enrique Imbert v. Commvault Systems, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-05654) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/commvault-systems-inc-class-action-lawsuit-cvlt

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

On January 27, 2026, Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, which included ARR growth below the guidance provided by the Company. In particular, ARR growth for the third quarter 2026 was $39 million, which fell short of the $45 million projection provided.

Following this news, the price of Commvault’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, Commvault’s stock price fell to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, a decline of over 31% in a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage CVLT shareholders to step forward before the July 17, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in CVLT securities, you have until July 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com