UK sends largest ever business delegation to the US for Greater Together Los Angeles

Following King Charles’s historic address to Congress, the UK Government’s GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign is holding a major expo in Los Angeles, California, from 18th - 22nd May, 2026.

250+ of the UK’s financial, tech and cultural leaders are heading to LA to drive growth and transatlantic cooperation.

The event, jointly led by UK Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy and Minister for Economic Transformation Blair McDougall, has attracted major corporate sponsors, including presenting partners British Airways, American Airlines, PwC UK and TSL.



LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Majesty the King sent a personal message of support to more than 250 British business and cultural leaders preparing to fly to Los Angeles this weekend for Greater Together LA, the largest ever UK trade and investment mission to the United States.

Following his successful state visit to the US a fortnight ago, His Majesty the King has called Greater Together LA a “remarkable gathering”, encouraging delegates to “deepen existing alliances and forge new ones” and noting that a “willingness to think boldly about collaboration will help create opportunities that benefit communities across the United Kingdom, the United States and beyond”. His Majesty will address the delegates of the conference via a video message (see notes to editors).

The Secretary of State for Culture, Lisa Nandy and Minister for Economic Transformation, Blair McDougall, will today (Monday 18th May) lead a delegation of 250+ strong business and cultural leaders to the US to drive economic growth at a major expo, Greater Together LA.

The mission will convene hundreds of business and cultural leaders to strengthen the vital partnership which is underpinned by investment stock totalling around $1.5 trillion in each other’s economies, supports over 2.6 million jobs and a $437 billion trading relationship.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy said:

“The UK's creative industries, sporting heritage and world-class tourism are among our greatest national assets - and Greater Together LA is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase them on the world stage. From our music and film sectors to sport and the arts, this delegation will demonstrate the immense cultural and commercial value the UK brings to our partnership with the United States. I look forward to deepening those connections and opening new doors for British talent and creativity.”

Greater Together LA will focus on driving commercial outcomes between our two nations and aims to secure new growth opportunities following last year’s record-breaking $200 billion in investment commitments. The visit follows the recent removal of US tariffs on UK-made whisky, supporting both nation's industries and consumers.

Co-hosted by Sir Lucian Grainge and Sir Jony Ive, the event features speakers including Simon Cowell, Sir Paul Smith, scientist Dr Katie King, WPP CEO Cindy Rose, astronaut Major Tim Peake and ambassador Sir Christian Turner, alongside leading academics and the chief executives of British Airways, News Corp and American Airlines.

Presenting partners for the mission include American Airlines, British Airways, PwC UK and TSL, alongside Payward, The Wall Street Journal and YouTube as official partners and official supporters DOOH.com and the Premier League.

The UK possesses some of the world’s leading life science, financial and cybersecurity industries. By connecting UK innovators with US investors, the delegation will drive high-quality jobs and economic growth in both countries.

PRESS CONTACT:

FINN Partners for Greater Together LA

greatertogether@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1978fa-41e4-4f99-8659-e209219d0250

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/deb73847-8d2d-4386-a29f-447ac9278016