ATI Advisory Launches Public Dashboard on C-SNPs and Eligible Populations

Washington, DC, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-performing Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) require precise population targeting, provider alignment, and operational readiness. To support industry decision-making, ATI Advisory announced the launch of a publicly available dashboard, “C-SNPs and Their Enrolled Populations: Composition, Risk, and Outcomes.” Based on analysis of 100% Medicare Advantage (MA) encounter data, this dashboard provides data-driven insights on C-SNP enrollees and eligible enrollees in other plan types in 2023.

The launch of this dashboard comes as MA plans face sustained utilization pressure and increasing care need complexity across the market. Many beneficiaries enrolled in MA today are older and more clinically complex, with multiple chronic conditions, functional limitations, or significant social needs that require more coordinated and sustained support. In this environment, plans are increasingly evaluating population-specific strategies and specialized care delivery models, including C-SNPs.

ATI’s dashboard provides a starting point for understanding the current C-SNP enrollee population, as well as the C-SNP-eligible population enrolled in other plan types. As enrollment in C-SNPs grows, stakeholders need a clearer understanding of how these plans fit within the broader MA landscape. Users can explore reports on population composition, risk, and medical and long-term care experience by state and plan type in 2023.

ATI Chief Growth and Innovation Officer Allison Rizer explained the timeliness of this tool: “Medicare Advantage plans are increasingly serving individuals with overlapping clinical, functional, and social needs, driving the growth of more tailored, specialized products. We’re excited to launch this resource to help the market better understand who is enrolling in options like C-SNPs, and how those populations compare across plan types, so plans and policymakers can design more effective, targeted approaches.”

By making these analyses publicly available, ATI aims to support more informed decision-making among plans, policymakers, providers, and other stakeholders evaluating how specialized models fit within a changing MA market.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a healthcare research and advisory services firm dedicated to system reform that improves health outcomes and makes care better for everyone. ATI guides public and private leaders in solving the most complex problems in healthcare through objective research, deep expertise, and bringing ideas to action.

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