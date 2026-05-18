Blaze Pizza Partners With Folds of Honor for Memorial Day Give-Back Initiative

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is honoring Memorial Day by giving guests an opportunity to support military and first responder families through a nationwide partnership with Folds of Honor. On Monday, May 25, Blaze Pizza will donate $1 from every 11-inch pizza sold at participating U.S. locations to the nonprofit organization, helping fund educational scholarships for the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

The Memorial Day initiative reflects Blaze Pizza’s continued commitment to giving back to the communities it serves while honoring the sacrifices made by heroes across the country. Since the beginning of its partnership with Folds of Honor, Blaze Pizza has helped raise more than $330,000 in support of the organization’s mission.

“Memorial Day is a meaningful time to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many military families and first responders,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “We’re proud to partner with Folds of Honor in a way that allows our guests to participate in honoring that legacy through something as simple as sharing a pizza with family and friends.”

Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor provides life-changing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military personnel and first responders across the United States. Through its programs, the organization helps ensure that the legacy of those who have served continues through educational opportunity and support for their loved ones.

Blaze Pizza guests can participate simply by purchasing any 11-inch pizza on May 25 at participating U.S. Blaze Pizza locations.

Whether gathering with family over Memorial Day weekend or enjoying a casual meal together, the initiative offers guests a meaningful way to support a cause that extends far beyond the table.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Among students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent are female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund its mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Media Contact

Blythe Beaubien

PR for Blaze Pizza

blythe@fikacollective.com

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