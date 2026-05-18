Hanson Design Build Remodel Launches Video Series to Help Twin Cities Homeowners Plan Smarter Kitchen, Bathroom, and Home Remodels

Minneapolis, MN, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanson Design Build Remodel, one of the Twin Cities' most trusted residential remodeling firms, has launched a social media-driven homeowner education video series designed to take the guesswork out of planning a remodel. Available now across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn — and on Hanson's website — the series gives Minneapolis and St. Paul homeowners a practical, honest look at what remodeling actually involves, before they ever make a single phone call.

Dan Hanson explains how permits work in Twin Cites home remodeling

Real Answers to the Questions Homeowners Are Actually Asking

The series was built around the questions Hanson's team hears most often at the start of a project. Planned episodes cover how permits work in Minneapolis and across the broader Twin Cities metro, what homeowners should realistically expect before and during demolition, why millwork and trim details matter so much in older Minneapolis homes, what a day looks like inside Hanson's Longfellow design-build office, and how to think through one of the biggest decisions a homeowner faces — whether to remodel the home they love or move to something new.

Each episode is filmed on location in a short, conversational format that feels more like a trusted conversation than a produced commercial.

Designed for Homeowners Who Want to Feel Prepared — Not Overwhelmed

For many Twin Cities families, a kitchen remodel, bathroom renovation, basement finish, or home addition is one of the largest investments they'll make. Hanson's goal with the series is simple: help homeowners walk into the planning process feeling informed, confident, and clear on what to expect.

"Homeowners should not have to guess their way through a remodel," said Dan Hanson, owner of Hanson Design Build Remodel. "We want this series to give Twin Cities homeowners practical, honest guidance in a format that's easy to watch and easy to trust — whether we're talking about permits, demolition, design decisions, craftsmanship, or whether staying and remodeling makes more sense than moving. If people come away feeling more informed and more prepared, then we've done our job."

A Remodeling Team Built for This Kind of Transparency

Hanson Design Build Remodel has been serving the greater Twin Cities since 2008 through a fully integrated design-build model — a single team managing a project from the initial consultation and design phase all the way through construction and final walkthrough. That structure is a deliberate choice: it gives homeowners one consistent point of contact, eliminates the finger-pointing that can happen between separate design and construction firms, and allows the company to deliver projects within 1% of the original plan.

Dan Hanson holds Certified Remodeler, Certified Lead Carpenter, and Universal Design Certified Professional designations through NARI — the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The company maintains one of the largest in-house remodeling teams in the Twin Cities, handling work with its own crew rather than relying on a network of subcontractors.

Twin Cities Homeowners Planning a 2026 Remodel Are Encouraged to Start Here

Whether a homeowner is in the early stages of imagining a new kitchen, planning a master bathroom renovation, finishing a basement for a growing family, or exploring a full home addition, the video series is a practical first step. Episodes are free to watch and available now across all of Hanson's channels.

Homeowners currently planning 2026 remodeling projects are invited to explore Hanson's portfolio of completed projects, learn more about the Hanson design-build process, and reach out directly to begin a conversation.

Longfellow Minneapolis Bathroom Remodel

About Hanson Design Build Remodel

About Hanson Design Build Remodel Hanson Design Build Remodel is a full-service residential remodeling firm serving Minneapolis and the greater Twin Cities. Founded on the belief that great remodeling starts with great relationships, Hanson specializes in thoughtfully designed kitchen, bathroom, basement, attic, and whole-home renovations. With an integrated design-build approach, the Hanson team manages every phase of the remodeling process—from initial consultation and design through construction and final walkthrough—ensuring clear communication, reliable timelines, and exceptional craftsmanship. Known for their transparency, attention to detail, and client-first mindset, Hanson Design Build Remodel delivers spaces that are not only beautiful, but built to last.

Press Inquiries

Dan Hanson

info [at] hansonremodeling.com

(612) 655-4961

https://hansonremodeling.com/

4210 East 34th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406