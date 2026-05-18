Pennant Announces an Acquisition of Senior Living Community in Arizona

EAGLE, Idaho, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announces the acquisition of the real estate and operations of an established senior living community, Copper Canyon Memory Care in Tucson, Arizona. The newly acquired community offers memory care services and increases Pennant’s Arizona operations by 40 units.

“This Tucson acquisition reflects Pennant’s disciplined approach to capital deployment and our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the Arizona senior housing market,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “By selectively expanding in markets where we already have operating scale and proven leadership, we believe we can drive sustainable performance while continuing to deliver high-quality outcomes for residents.”

“The addition of this community strengthens Pinnacle’s Arizona portfolio and creates opportunities to enhance operating efficiency,” added Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary. “We are focused on leveraging local market expertise, and becoming a trusted, engaged presence in the Tucson community that enriches the lives of residents and families.”

Pennant looks forward to working closely with residents, families, and staff to ensure a smooth transition and a bright future for this community.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees, and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.