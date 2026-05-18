YSS Investors Have Opportunity to Join York Space Systems, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of York Space Systems, Inc. (“York” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YSS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. York is the subject of a report published by Wolfpack Research on May 12, 2026, titled: "YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York's Revenue." According to the report, the Pentagon cut its Space Development Agency ("SDA") Tranche 3 Transport Layer, which was the source of the majority of the Company’s annual revenue, because of “severe disappointment in York." Wolfpack alleges in the report that it "heard claims that York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed." Based on this news, shares of York fell by almost 21.3% over the next few trading sessions.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com