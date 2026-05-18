Did This Tech Expert Just Expose One of America's Biggest Consumer Ripoffs?

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans pay some of the highest internet prices in the world. James Altucher says that may finally be about to change.

The Wall Street Journal best-selling author and venture capitalist has released a new free presentation explaining why he believes one satellite internet company could break the grip the telecom industry has held on consumers for decades.

The Pricing Gap Most Americans Don't Know About

In the presentation , Altucher points out that people in South Korea pay around $20 a month for internet that runs far faster than what most Americans get. Meanwhile, the average American pays close to $200 a month for slower service.

He blames a simple problem: lack of competition. A handful of major providers have dominated the market for years, with reports showing some raising prices at multiple times the rate of inflation.

The Company Altucher Says Is About to Shake the Industry

Altucher's presentation focuses on a satellite internet company that delivers service directly from space. No cell towers. No buried cables. No expensive local infrastructure.

The network already has more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and over six million customers worldwide. According to Altucher, customer growth has been running at roughly 50% per year, and industry analysts have discussed valuations above $100 billion if the company eventually goes public.

Why Altucher Is Talking About This Now

Altucher says the timing matters. With IPO talk building and the satellite network expanding faster than most people realize, he believes the window to understand the story is closing quickly.

As he says in the presentation : "Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… Untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming."

He adds: "Investors who recognize what's happening, and take action, have the chance to amass incredible wealth."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author whose books have been recognized by USA Today as among the best business books of all time. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times and features conversations with some of the most influential names in business and finance. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.