Star Room at Vista del Monte honored for Best Practice/Innovation of the Year

Santa Barbara, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Star Room at Vista del Monte, a Front Porch senior living community in Santa Barbara, has been named the Best Practice/Innovation of the Year Award by LeadingAge California.

The Star Room unites therapeutic design principles with accessible technology to serve residents across Vista del Monte's continuum of care, including those living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias in Summer House, the community's dedicated memory care neighborhood. It features a fiber optic star ceiling that creates an immersive night sky environment, layered with ambient blue LED lighting, an interactive touch table for games and cognitive engagement, and a fireplace — combining sensory stimulation with a warm, homelike atmosphere.

“Our Star Room brings the outdoors inside by using fiber optic technology to recreate a calming night sky, complete with a gentle shooting star,” says Douglas Tucker, Vista del Monte’s Executive Director. “It offers our residents and their families a secure, immersive way to enjoy the nighttime’s natural beauty while thoughtfully supporting for our residents with cognitive impairment.”

Through its annual awards for Best Practice/Innovation of the Year, LeadingAge California, the state’s leading advocate for quality, mission-driven housing, care and services for older adults, recognizes innovations with the power to transform how care and services are delivered. Honorees are selected for their ability to set a new standard in areas such as technology, life enrichment, building design or care delivery.

"The Vista del Monte Star Room stands as a powerful example of forward-thinking innovation and the dedication of the team behind its vision and implementation," LeadingAge California noted in its award announcement.

LeadingAge California is also recognizing Patricia Blanco-Barajas, Vista del Monte’s director of housekeeping, as the recipient of the Service Award. “This award honors individuals and organizations whose dedication, longevity, and commitment exemplify excellence in aging services,” LeadingAge California shared.

The awards will be presented during the Opening General Session on Wednesday, May 20, at the LeadingAge California BOLD Annual Conference & Expo.

About Vista del Monte Vista del Monte is a Front Porch Community located in Santa Barbara, Calif. Founded in 1964, the community offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care on a 9.5-acre campus between the Santa Barbara mountains and the sea. With a full continuum of care and a wide array of amenities and services, Vista del Monte builds community by cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs. For more information, visit www.vistadelmonte.org or call (805) 687-0793.

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high-quality, accessible, and welcoming human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities, and other programs and services. Learn more at frontporch.net.

About LeadingAge California Founded in 1961, LeadingAge California is the state's leading advocate for quality, not-for-profit senior living and care. The association represents more than 400 nonprofit providers of senior living and care, including affordable housing, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, skilled nursing, and home and community-based care, and its advocacy, educational programs and public relations help members best serve the needs of more than 120,000 of the state's older adults. Learn more at www.leadingageca.org.

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